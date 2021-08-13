Bella Hadid was ’embarrassed’ by an ‘iconic red dress’ that she wore to Cannes 2016

American model Bella Hadid may have served us one too many looks over the years, but there are some that she is not particularly fond of. The 24-year-old, during a recent episode of Vogue’s Life in Looks series, discussed some of her past looks, especially one that she feels “embarrassed” by.

Talking about an “iconic red dress moment”, Hadid discussed an Alexandre Vauthier gown with a waist-high slit that she wore to the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

“Okay, so this is apparently a very iconic red dress moment. And this dress, Alexandre Vauthier made. I was nervous in this dress. I look very sexual and all these things.”

The supermodel said at the time, she was still “nervous about cameras and nervous about having a lot of makeup on”. She also had concerns about the dress’ slit. “Thank God, I think that there was one little slip that happened. But I kind of get embarrassed of this moment still, even though the dress is gorgeous.”

She admitted that she didn’t feel like herself while wearing the dress. “And I think that this was the start of the Bella persona that everyone sees in me. That’s my alter ego,” she said, looking at the picture of her striking a powerful pose.

“That’s Belinda. I am just so the opposite of her. She’s very va-va-voom, bless her, love her. She was very nervous.”

Hadid then discussed some of her other looks, giving us all an insight into what she was going through in her head while striking a pose and looking like a vision. Among other things, she admitted having difficult moments mentally.

ALSO READ | House of Gucci star Lady Gaga spotted wearing wings in New York City

According to an Independent report, this is not the first time that the supermodel has spoken candidly about the pressure to have an image. She told Vogue during the magazine’s 2021 September cover that she felt she had to embrace a “sexbot” alter ego early in her career.

“It’s like there were two Bellas — me, this person in the process of figuring out who she was, and ‘Bella Hadid’ the alter ego, who was, I don’t know, a sexbot who goes out every night…” Hadid said of entering the industry at the age of 17.

Among her other red carpet looks, she reflected on the Schiaparelli Haute Couture long-sleeve black dress and golden lung necklace, which she wore to the premiere of Three Floors (Tres Piani) at the Cannes Film Festival in July 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

“The necklace wasn’t as heavy as one would expect. It was actually quite fine. I did a little cup check before I got out of the car and that was it. I was like, ‘If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen now. So, I’m about to walk this carpet and if in five minutes from now, there are pictures of my breasts everywhere, then that’s what was supposed to happen’.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle