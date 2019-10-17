Toggle Menu
Bella Hadid declared most beautiful woman in the world; here are some of her best looks

According to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – a rating scale of physical beauty the ancient Greeks developed using Maths – the 23-year-old smashed it, with her features giving her a whopping 94.35 per cent accuracy rating.

Supermodel Bella Hadid has been named as the world’s most beautiful women. (Source: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

Hadid's chin, eye position and forehead have been touted as her best features, according to the snazzy mapping techniques. Beyonce ranked second in the list, ahead of Amber Heard, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

Hadid’s chin, eye position and forehead have been touted as her best features, according to the snazzy mapping techniques. Beyonce ranked second in the list, ahead of Amber Heard, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

The measurements were conducted by Dr Julian De Silva, an eminent facial cosmetic surgeon at London’s famous Harley Street, according to media reports. “Bella Hadid was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. She had the highest overall reading for her chin which, with a score of 99.7 per cent, is only 0.3 per cent away from being the perfect shape, “Dr Julian said to The Daily Mail.

Here are some of her best looks

Bella Hadid walked the ramp at the Oscar de la Renta show in 2018 and she was dressed in a gold shimmery, thigh-high slit gown teamed with a statement necklace and a bracelet.

Bella Hadid at the Oscar de la Renta show. (Source: AP)

She attended Variety’s Power of Women 2019, wherein she wore a brown faux leather pantsuit which featured flared pants. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun. We, however, feel that her matching brown lipstick could have been replaced with something brighter.

Gigi Hadid (right) and her sister model Bella Hadid attend Variety’s Power of Women: New York presented by Lifetime at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 5 in New York. (Source: AP)
Honoree Gigi Hadid, left, and her sister model Bella Hadid attend Variety’s Power of Women: New York presented by Lifetime at Cipriani 42nd Street on Friday, April 5, 2019, in New York. (Source: AP)

Hadid turned heads in an eyelet white dress from the Australian brand Daisy on her birthday.

The supermodel picked a body-hugging, off-shoulder red Dior gown that she had styled with red pointed pumps and a Dior earring and necklace set.

 

