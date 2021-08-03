Bell Bottom actor Vaani Kapoor looks mesmerising in black; check out the pics here

What do you think of her look? (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor may not be seen that often, but when she does the actor makes sure to leave a memorable mark with her stylish appearances.

Recently, the War actor was spotted looking ravishing in a black dress from Tranhung. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the one-shoulder outfit featured a corset-like top attached to a flowing tulle skirt. The make-up was kept soft — smokey eyes and light shade lipstick, while her hair was blow-dried to perfection.

Check out the pictures below.

The actor and the stylist’s collaboration have resulted in some extremely impressive looks in the past. Here are some instances.

All the looks were pulled together with minimum accessories, focusing mainly on the outfit. Needless to say, she was impressive in all the instances.

What do you think of the look?