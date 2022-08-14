scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika-Ranveer: Fashion hits and misses (August 8-August 14)

Saris, dresses, power suits -- take a look at this week's big wins and fails!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 12:30:23 pm
Hits and misses, Kareena, Deepika Ranveer, Ramya KrishnanTake a look at what the stars stepped out in this week. (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

The style sense of B-town celebs has become a synonym for fashion. From comfy-chic wear to regal traditional clothes, ‘mango’ people have always taken inspiration from Bollywood’s sartorial picks. But, occasionally, even their style falls flat, and this week was no different.

Take a look at who hit the bullseye with their outfits and who missed the memo this week!

HIT: Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kalki Koechlin‘s pick of an Indo-western white midi dress paired with suede boots exudes country girl vibes. It’s fresh, subtle, yet impactful and we love it!

MISS: Taapsee Pannu

Tapsee Pannu (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Thappad actor’s choice of co-ord print looks like she’s trying too hard and is making heads turn for all the wrong reasons.

HIT: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After their jaw-dropping walk at Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Couture Show, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving their fans in awe with their ensemble yet again.

MISS: Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Just one word — disastrous! Richa Chadha clearly wasn’t able to understand how pairing of clothing items work, thus a big fail.

ALSO READ |Richa Chadha shares important message on self-love

HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A sight to behold as always, Kareena Kapoor Khan donning a pastel colour Indian wear dipped in beautiful embroidery and teamed with classis juttis is an absolute eye-pleaser.

MISS: Ramya Krishnan

Ramya Krishnan, Liger (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Though she wore a classic, gorgeous sheer sari, Ramya Krishnan’s choice of blouse is forced, thus leading to an appalling sari-blouse combination that could’ve easily been replaced with something better.

