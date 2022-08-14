From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika-Ranveer: Fashion hits and misses (August 8-August 14)

August 14, 2022 12:30:23 pm
The style sense of B-town celebs has become a synonym for fashion. From comfy-chic wear to regal traditional clothes, ‘mango’ people have always taken inspiration from Bollywood’s sartorial picks. But, occasionally, even their style falls flat, and this week was no different.
Take a look at who hit the bullseye with their outfits and who missed the memo this week!
HIT: Kalki Koechlin
Kalki Koechlin‘s pick of an Indo-western white midi dress paired with suede boots exudes country girl vibes. It’s fresh, subtle, yet impactful and we love it!
MISS: Taapsee Pannu
The Thappad actor’s choice of co-ord print looks like she’s trying too hard and is making heads turn for all the wrong reasons.
HIT: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
After their jaw-dropping walk at Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Couture Show, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving their fans in awe with their ensemble yet again.
MISS: Richa Chadha
Just one word — disastrous! Richa Chadha clearly wasn’t able to understand how pairing of clothing items work, thus a big fail.
HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan
A sight to behold as always, Kareena Kapoor Khan donning a pastel colour Indian wear dipped in beautiful embroidery and teamed with classis juttis is an absolute eye-pleaser.
MISS: Ramya Krishnan
Though she wore a classic, gorgeous sheer sari, Ramya Krishnan’s choice of blouse is forced, thus leading to an appalling sari-blouse combination that could’ve easily been replaced with something better.
