Beauty tips from celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni’s Instagram

Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni needs no introduction. If you follow Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani or even Sonakshi Sinha on social media, you may have spotted her being mentioned on their posts or even giving them a touch-up before they face the camera. The makeup wizard, who has an influential clientele, also has numerous tips to offer. All we had to do is scroll through her Instagram account, and here we are with some mind-blowing makeup tips for you ahead of the festive season.

Classic red lips

You can never go wrong with a bold red lip colour. At first, it might seem a tad bit much but trust us, once you apply it, you feel no less than a diva! We love the fuller effect of Disha Patani’s brows paired with a matte red lip colour which packs a punch.

Contrasting lips

Nothing beats the monochromatic makeup look. It is simple, fuss-free and requires minimum products. However, Namrata shows how a lip colour which is in contrast to your outfit can change things up. For eg: if you are wearing a pastel green or yellow outfit, add a brown lip colour if you have a warm undertone and those with a cool undertone can glam it up with pink lips.

Reverse cat eye

We totally agree with Namrata’s caption: “A head-turner trend right here, this edgy look when paired with flawless skin, nude lips and voluminous lashes exude drama and perfection all at once.” Reverse cat-eye will come to your rescue when you get bored with your usual winged eyeliner. Try this makeup look with ethnic wear, and keep Q-tips handy to make sure the edges are sharp.

Colourful eyes

When it comes to eyeshadows, we often like to play it safe. But this season, add colour to the festivities not just with your outfits but with your eyes too. How about recreating this yellow-to-pink ombré eyeshadow look?

