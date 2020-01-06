All the beauty and make-up lessons we learnt from Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Calling the big guns with her sartorial choices. Take a look at what all she’s inspired us for! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Calling the big guns with her sartorial choices. Take a look at what all she’s inspired us for! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Deepika Padukone sure knows how to make her presence felt, not just with her powerful acting or stylish choices, but with her dazzling persona. She is practically the poster child for all things beauty and fashion — you name the trend, and she has most likely tried it. Giving a peek into what goes behind the scenes, the actor often shares snippets of her day with fans through her Instagram account.

So we thought of scrolling through her social media account to see what we could share with you. And trust us, we did learn many things! Take a look.

Sweat it out!

While skincare and make-up products help one get that glowing-from-within skin, a good sweat session is the ultimate tip that works in the long term. Working out improves blood circulation in the body, as well as oxygenation to the skin while promoting the removal of toxins through perspiration. In fact, it releases happy hormones!

Nothing like strong brows

Brows are, hands down, the quickest way to define your look. In fact, they can play a major role in making or breaking your look. The Piku actor’s strong defined arches highlight her expressive eyes and frame her face in the best way — she sports a thick eyebrow with a gentle arch. The soft angles enhance her heart-shaped face and almond eyes. The best takeaway? Figure out what your face shape is, and lay down the tweezers while you wait for the brows to grow out. Looking for more cues? Check it out here.

Take a second look before you head out the door

Whether you’ve put on a red lipstick or tried on a new foundation shade, a quick look in the mirror in natural light is the insurance policy you need to ensure against any flakes, cracks or areas that still need blending. What’s more, even Deepika does it before she walks out the door!

A haircut can switch things up

Nothing sounds more real than Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag saying, “Hair is everything. We wish it wasn’t, so we could actually think about something else occasionally, but it is.” Need more proof? A lob with lighter highlights was the perfect switch-up as she began promoting her latest film, Chhapaak giving her more avenues to experiment with her looks. Want to check out her promotional looks? Check it out here.

Don’t be afraid to try something out of the box

The actor isn’t afraid to make bold fashion choices and go all out when the occasion demands. She’s tried everything from a corset over an XL shirt to majestic headbands, a larger-than-life cat eye, hair extensions and short haircuts, suggesting that she’s not above trying something new. Whether you want to start wearing dark nail polish, get bangs or dabble in purple lipstick, here is your licence to make an attempt.

