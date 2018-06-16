Beauty is a different kind of burden, says fashion designer Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta talks about beauty and people’s perception about it. (Source: masabagupta/ Instagram) Masaba Gupta talks about beauty and people’s perception about it. (Source: masabagupta/ Instagram)

Popular designer Masaba Gupta says she has come to realise that beauty is a different kind of burden, which keeps changing with age. Masaba, who is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies batsman Vivian Richards, shared a photograph of herself sporting a black leotard on Instagram on Friday night. “I have come to realise that beauty is a different kind of burden as you keep growing. When I was younger, it was more of a longing to be conventional and check all the boxes/fit-in kind of a burden. Now,that I am almost 30… It is more an unapologetic, rebellious kind of a burden. Either way, this whole damn idea of beauty is a burden,” she wrote alongside the image.

The designer said the photograph was taken on a mobile phone and was “completely unedited”. “Which is important in the age of severe retouching. It is fully dedicated to my trainer Vilayat Husain – thank you for making me somewhat strong, again. I strive to be the strongest person you have trained, ever. Both mentally and physically,” she added.

Recently, Gupta mourned the death of international designer Kate Spade and says it is such a “strange and damaged time we are living in”.Spade, who created a line of handbags in the 1990s, was found dead in her apartment in New York on Tuesday. She was 55. She apparently hanged herself. Masaba on Tuesday night wrote a post about depression and shared it on Twitter. “Oh man, Kate Spade was one of the most successful entrepreneurs in fashion. My heart goes out to her family. Such a strange, damaged time we live in,” Gupta wrote in her post.

