Vidya Balan experiments with black outfits, and the results are absolutely stunning

Vidya Balan has one of the most versatile wardrobes, with her sartorial picks ranging from elegant saris and comfy co-ords to trendy western wear. Usually keeping it bright and colourful, the actor can be seen acing every colour with equal finesse. However, lately, she is experimenting with the colour black and we are not complaining!

As such, she recently donned three gorgeous looks in black, each in a different style. So, if you are someone who is obsessed with this colour like us, find out how Vidya styled it in different ways here.

Blending ethnic with contemporary, she recently wore a monochrome co-ord set from Ka-sha that consisted a black and white striped crop top with quarter sleeves, a V-neck, and a matching long skirt.

The actor accessorised the look with oxidised silver earrings and black peep-toe stilettos. She added the finishing touches with her signature nude makeup look and left her hair open in soft curls.

Prior to this, she kept it chic in a floral printed black co-ord set by designer Gazal Gupta. It comprised of a shirt worn in a wrapped style and a pair of matching pants.

She accessorised the look with a pair of gold drop earrings and wore her hair in a neat ponytail. Minimal makeup with a dash of bright red lip colour completed her look.

Earlier, she raised the glam quotient in a stunning all-black attire. She looked gorgeous in a corset-style black top with sheer full-sleeves and matching pants from Lea Clothing Co.

Keeping the look minimal yet fashionable, she accessorised her outfit with just a pair of golden hoops and opted for a pair of nude heels.

A sleek ponytail along with shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, eyeliner, mascara laden eyes and glossy lips rounded off her look.

Which look did you like the most?

