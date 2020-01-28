Beat the chill with this celeb-inspired guide to ace jackets

Jackets can be your best friends too! (Photo: Instagram/Designed by Gargi Singh) Jackets can be your best friends too! (Photo: Instagram/Designed by Gargi Singh)

There’s nothing like a good jacket. After all, it can amp up your basic look and provide that much-needed warmth during the winter chill. And while we dearly miss sunny days and the skirts, there is nothing like the art of layering, which is when jackets become our best-friends. Improvising is key when it comes to fashion and we are here to do just that with a bit of inspiration from your favourite celebrities.

Take a look at how celebrities from Kangana Ranaut and Tara Sutaria to Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon ace the jacket look.

Kangana Ranaut

Don’t want to let go of your favourite summer dress just yet? Don’t worry, a long jacket or an overcoat comes to the rescue. As we said, there’s nothing like the art of layering. Team up your favourite dress with a contrasting jacket in black or white and you’ll be colour blocking in style right away. Here, Kangana Ranaut has teamed her lavender dress with a dove grey overcoat and we love how it turned out.

Tara Sutaria

Olive green as a colour is so underrated. You can make it casual or just turn it up into something chic like Tara Sutaria has done with her outfit. She styled her olive green jacket with a striped green and white crop top and a white mini skirt. To pull her look together she paired it with a pair of chunky white sneakers. You can team your olive green jacket with a pair of black loose pieces of denim or the classic blue types of denim to amp up your look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon packs a punch of much needed colour with this bright pink T-shirt jacket. It is easy and gives us all the reasons to wear our oversized shirts as jackets. Feeling a little heat? Tie it near your waist for a chic look or you could simply wear a wide belt along with leggings and a pair of Chelsea boots and you’ll be good to go.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty gives us just the right cues to welcome spring with this floral long jacket she’s teamed up with a flirty crop top and pair of white pants. We love how the outfit speaks for itself while she keeps her accessories minimal.

Is the chilly weather making you feel a little dull? Take cues from Alia Bhatt to bring in colour along with warmth. Here, she’s seen donning a colourful printed blazer with a pair of red pants. While blazers are not exactly jackets, they work just fine to be replaced by one. It exudes power and is chic, making it the right option for days when you don’t feel like putting a lot of effort.

