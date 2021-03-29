Lisa Haydon turns muse in bikini for hubby Dino Lalvani, flaunts baby bump

Pregnancy photoshoots have now become quite common with many celebrities leading the pack. The recent one to join the bandwagon is none other than actor Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her third child this June 2021 with husband Dino Lalvani. The Queen actor shared glimpses from her beach vacation photoshoot.

Take a look.

The 34-year-old was seen donning a burnt orange tube top bikini, accessorised with a wide-brimmed hat.

The post was captioned as, “Beach bod 2021”. Sharing the second picture, she wrote, “My hub took this photo.”

In February 2021, the mother had shared a video featuring her son Zack, announcing that she will welcome a baby girl in June. In the video, Lisa said, “So, I’ve actually been meaning to get on here to have a chat with you all and catch you up on stuff that’s been happening lately. Honestly, the only reason I haven’t so far is- pure laziness, there is no other excuse for this behaviour.” Her son Zack joined her. She asked Zack to tell everyone what’s inside her tummy. Zack said, “A baby sister”. The post was captioned as, “#3 Coming this June.”

The actor, who got married in 2016, loves the beach and the recent glimpses are proof.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle