‘Be who you are on your terms’: Lizzo, three-time Grammy winner, announces shapewear brand ‘Yitty’

Grammy-winning American singer Lizzo has been one of the strongest and most consistent advocates of body positivity and inclusivity. She often uses her Instagram account to make statements on self love, self acceptance, body image, and much more.

Now, she is turning her advocacy into action by launching a shapewear brand named after her childhood nickname, Yitty. Her brand will join the leagues of big shapewear names like Spanx and Kim Kardashian’s Skims. Yitty will offer bras, leggings, shorts and more in sizes ranging from XS to 6X in three lines — “Nearly Naked,” which features seamless garments; “Mesh Me,” a collection of mesh styles that can be worn as outerwear; and “Major Label,” with everyday lifestyle pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Announcing the launch on her Instagram account, Lizzo introduced the brand name with a tattoo and wrote in the caption: “This is a dream 5 years in the making….” She also added Yitty is “Shapewear you can wear Underwear, Overwear, Anywhere. For Every Damn Body. Are you ready for the YITTY LIBERATION?”

In another post, Lizzo penned down a long note about what inspired her to start the brand and who it is for: “This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

She added that “This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms. I don’t know about y’all— but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body. I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON. @YITTY isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard. I love y’all”.

In an Instagram live video, Lizzo shared that she has been wearing shapewear “for a long time” — since school– and said how it was painful and uncomfortable, and wants her line to be different than “sad, restrictive shapewear.”

The brand will launch online on April 12.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!