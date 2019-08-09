Batla House promotions: A look at Mrunal Thakur’s chic looks

Actor Mrunal Thakur impressed fans with her performance in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, and she now back with her latest film, Batla House. Busy promoting the film, the actor who made her debut with Love Sonia, has been impressing us with her simple yet chic sartorial choices.

Recently for a promotional event, she was all glammed up in a strappy sequin top along with black flared pants. Keeping her natural curls intact, we like how she opted for minimal make-up.

Take a look at some of her best looks.

For another event, she experimented with subtle shades and paired a nude skirt with a powder blue top. She added a pop of colour of the look with orange heels. While we the outfit separately, we feel that they did not really go well together.

Moving on, she opted for an off-white pantsuit which was paired with nude coloured heels. She teamed the chic ensemble with a pair of golden earrings, which added some bling to the look. She pulled her hair back in a neat ponytail and completed the look with nude make-up and pink lips.

Previously, Thakur impressed her with her simple yet elegant look once again, when she chose to wear a floral maxi dress with ruffle details. The outfit from Needle and Thread London and styled beautifully with basic make-up and simple danglers.

What do you think of her latest look?