Basic blush guide: Did you know about these different kinds of blush?

Blush is one of the most underrated makeup products. Once you find the right shade and texture, it can do a lot for your look. Here’s the perfect blush guide to help you to correctly place your blush for a seamlessly summer-flushed look. Also, just in case you didn’t know but there are various ways to apply a blush ranging from the draping effect to low cheeks affect. Check it out here.

Ahead, take a look at various blush textures and pick what suits best for your skin type.

Cream blush

Cream blushes have a dense texture which gives a very intense effect. Thus, a little goes a long way. This type of blush works best for those who have acne or bumps on their skin. Begin by applying a small amount, dab it along your cheekbones using your fingertips. If in the process you have harsh edges, blend it out using a sponge.

Blush stick

For those beginning with makeup, this is perfect for you. They are easy to work with and are travel-friendly too. They either have a powdery or a velvet finish and these usually work with any skin type. However, it works wonders for those with dry skin. Dab a little bit of the product on your cheekbones and blend it out with your fingertips.

Powder blush

Powder blushes come in two varieties–a shimmer variant or a matte variant. For summers, the matte variant does wonders while the shimmer variant is good for a night-time look. Those with oily skin should opt for powder blushes since not only does it keep the oiliness intact but also hides the bumps or texture on your skin. Using a round fluffy brush, simply sweep it over the pan a few times and tap off the excess product. Using light pressure blend it on your cheekbones.

Lip and cheek tint

Out of all the types of blush, lip and cheek tints are fail-proof. The reasons are many ranging from being travel-friendly product and also being the perfect product if you want to achieve the ‘glow-from-within’ look. Not only that, as the name suggests, it is also a double-duty product too! You can make one for yourself at home, click here to know more.

Liquid blush

Liquid blushes are perfect for ‘the no-makeup’ makeup look because it provides a fresh finish to the look. However, even though they work for all skin types, it is the hardest texture to work with. You have to keep in mind the amount you use since a tiny drop if not blended properly can make the look go awry. Use a sponge rather than a brush to blend it out seamlessly.

