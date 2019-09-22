Bard of Blood promotions: Sobhita Dhulipala looks striking in this sheer sari

Netflix’s series Bard of Blood is about to start streaming and the cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Singh and Jaideep Ahlawat are busy promoting the film. They were recently in the capital at Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay tribute to deceased soldiers. And the Made In Heaven actor looked striking in a white sheer sari.

She stepped out wearing a gorgeous sari from the label Torani. This was paired with a white sleeveless blouse, nude make-up palette and a dainty neckpiece.

Prior to this, the actor had turned heads at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). She was attending the festival for her film Moothon, written and directed by Geetu Mohandas and looked stunning donning a red flowy dress from the label Reem Acra. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was kept minimalistic and the matching cape made her stand out. It was rounded out with a neat bun, dark lip shade and smokey eyes.

The actor has displayed some great fashion sense over time and is particularly impressive when it comes to donning ethnic attires. She carries off a sari in style and her looks in the series serve as great examples of the same.

It will be interesting to see what are the other looks she opts for in the coming days.