Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Celebrities are loving the ‘Barbiecore’ style trend, and so are we; check out the best looks

The rise in this colourful fashion trend aligns with the growing anticipation of Greta Gerwig's 2023 film 'Barbie' - featuring Margot Robbie as Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as Ken

August 16, 2022 6:20:51 pm
barbiecoreAnne Hathway, Lizzo and Kim Kardashian acing the Barbiecore trend (Source: Anne Hathway, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Fashion trends have a tendency to make a cyclical comeback. And, the latest one will take you back to the late 90s and early 2000s when Barbie was no less than a cultural phenomenon. In the last few months, ‘Barbiecore’ as a trend has gained tremendous popularity.

What exactly is it about? Barbiecore, basically, is wearing a particular bright and vibrant shade of pink, resembling the original Mattel doll’s aesthetic.

Interestingly, the rise in this colourful fashion trend aligns with growing anticipation of Greta Gerwig’s 2023 film Barbie – featuring Margot Robbie as Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Here are some celebrities who have caught our attention while acing the Barbiecore trend.

Kim Kardashian recently posed in a pair of hot pink tights and a matching cropped hoodie. The reality TV star teamed it with white-rimmed sunglasses and a small shimmery pink handbag.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) 

Lizzo looked pretty in a mini pink dress complete with matching tights and gloves.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) 

Megan Fox wowed us in a pink sequin co-ord set consisting of a halter-neck crop top and a fitted mini skirt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfoxx_sx) 

Anne Hathaway attended the Valentino show at Paris Couture Fashion Week wearing the brand’s pink sequin mini dress featuring full sleeves and frill details on the waist. It was teamed with hot pink heels and a handbag.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino) 

Khloe Kardashian kept it casual-chic in these metallic pink pants paired with a sleeveless pink top and pointed heels.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) 

Florence Pugh made heads turn in a risqué sheer tulle dress in pink. She teamed the look with pink studs and matching heels.

