Bollywood is loving bandhgalas and looks like it is here to stay

Bollywood loves bandhgalas and so do we! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gari Singh) Bollywood loves bandhgalas and so do we! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gari Singh)

Bandhgala speaks nothing but royalty. It is classic and ever so stylish. Although it was earlier associated with menswear, women are catching up with this understated style in their wardrobes. Bandhgalas are now gender-inclusive and we love it! One can witness the trend in Bollywood, creating a regal look with that tinge of aristocracy.

Take a look at how Bollywood is loving bandhgalas these days.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The ensemble was by Raghavendra Rathore and she was styled by The ensemble was by Raghavendra Rathore and she was styled by Rhea Kapoor . (Photo: APH Images)

In a gorgeous monochromatic bandgala outfit by designer Raghavendra Rathore, Kareena Kapoor’s looks were on point. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the outfit was teamed with stilettos of a similar colour. For her makeup, she went for smokey eyes and a nude lips, and opted for minimal accessories.

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Dec 18, 2019 at 9:02pm PST

Malaika Arora looks ethereal in this bandhgala outfit by Raghavendra Rathore. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the outfit comprised of a blazer that featured golded threadwork that was teamed with a frillyoff-white outfit. She put on a generous dose of highlighter accompanied with soft smokey eyes and a mauve nude lip. She kept the accessories minimal with just plain ruby studs from Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery.

Dia Mirza

We love this contemporary attempt with the bandhgala. The intricately detailed mustard bandhgala jacket was teamed with a frilly tangerine dress. To complete the look, the actor went for brown knee-high boots. Her make-up was simple with just a hint of pink on her lips.

Sonam Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 19, 2018 at 12:12am PDT

Sonam looks lovely in this light yellow bandhgala kurta set from the House of Kotwara. She pulled her look together with her loose hair, and opted for bright lipstick that added a pop of red to the look. Styled by Manisha Melwani, she rounded out her look with earrings from Amrapali. She was styled by Manisha Melwani.

Do you like bandhgalas?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd