Friday, October 01, 2021
Balmain celebrates designer anniversary with live show

At the end of the show, the designer took his bow before the cheering crowd, flanked by over a dozen models wearing fanciful dresses coated in sequins

By: Reuters | Paris |
October 1, 2021 11:00:49 am
Balmain, Balmain paris fashion week, Balmain carla bruniCarla Bruni presents a creation by designer Olivier Rousteing as part of his Spring/Summer 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Balmain during Paris Fashion Week. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

French fashion house Balmain celebrated the 10-year anniversary of creative director Olivier Rousteing’s tenure with a catwalk show featuring a host of celebrity models including Naomi Campbell, former French First Lady Carla Bruni, Milla Jovovich and Natalia Vodianova.

Models strutted down the stage of a packed music hall on the Seine River in deconstructed garments slit to show patches of bare skin, draped with chains and layered with bold-shouldered jackets or trench coats that swept the floor.

Balmain, Balmain paris fashion week, Balmain carla bruni Designer Olivier Rousteing appears with Carla Bruni, Naomi Campbell and models presenting his creations at the end of his Spring/Summer 2022 women’s ready-to-wear collection show. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

At the end of the show, the designer took his bow before the cheering crowd, flanked by over a dozen models wearing fanciful dresses coated in sequins.

The label hosted thousands of fans at the hall for a two-day festival that included performances from Jesse Jo Stark, Doja Cat and Franz Ferdinand.

Balmain, Balmain paris fashion week, Balmain carla bruni Models present creations by Olivier Rousteing during Paris Fashion Week in Paris. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

Dozens of brands are holding in-person fashion shows during Paris Fashion Week which runs through Oct. 5, as slower COVID-19 infection rates and the easing of restrictions allowed the resumption of events paused during the peak of the pandemic.

Showgoers at the Balmain festival could buy food and drinks as well as branded merchandise including sneakers priced at 850 euros ($986) and bags of hair cosmetics.

