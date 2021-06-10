Luxury brand unveils crocs with heels, other times the footwear got a makeover

Balenciaga has created Crocs with heels in collaboration with the eponymous shoe brand. (Source: SAINT/Twitter)

It looks like Gucci’s monogrammed perforated rubber shoes were not enough, as a designer brand has now come up with another Crocs-style footwear — this time with heels.

The innovation is the result of a collaboration between luxury designer label Balenciaga and the brand Crocs. The new collection includes two pairs of shoes — knee-high Crocs boots and heel Crocs, available in black and bright green.

The Spanish fashion house had also worked with Crocs in 2018 when designer Demna Gvasalia created a 10cm platform version of the iconic shoe, which is available in bright yellow and pink.

While this sold out quickly, the heeled Crocs from the Spring 2022 collection have been getting mixed reactions from netizens.

“I hate stilettos but enjoy crocs so it could be an interesting spiritual journey,” a social media user wrote.

“If I see you wearing those Balenciaga Crocs stilettos I’m going to assume you actually sold your soul,” another wrote.

Crocs have stirred reactions ever since they went on sale in 2002 — while some found it to be comfortable footwear, others were left unimpressed. In spring 2020, the shoe brand also collaborated with Liberty London to bring out a series of clogs and slides with a silk scarf. Earlier, they also teamed with streetwear brand Chinatown Market to create shoes with astro-turf covered design.

The brand also collaborated with Kentucky Fried Chicken and came up with sandals covered in fried chicken print with a striped base.

Recently, Gucci’s Crocs-like sandals also left netizens amused. The sandals come in white, lilac, and black for women, and red, green, or blue for men. They are being sold for a whopping $420 (Rs 30,660) for men, and $470 (Rs 34,220) for women.

