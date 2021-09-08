Luxury fashion brand sells ‘sagging’ pants; netizens slam it as ‘racist’

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has irked netizens with one of its recently launched products, with many slamming it for cultural appropriation.

The brand is selling a pair of sweatpants that appear to resemble the “sagging” trend, popularised by young African-American men.

For the uninitiated, “sagging” is a style in which a pair of trousers is worn significantly below the waist. It is predominantly a male fashion trend, known to have been popularised by skaters and hip-hop musicians in the 1990s. Later it became a symbol of cultural awareness and rejection of values of the mainstream society.

According to businessinsider.in, the style was banned in many American cities as recently as 2019.

Balenciaga’s wide-legged sweatpants come with red and green waistbands. They cost $1190 (Rs 87,522.95).

Netizens were quick to point out that the pants that appeared to have “boxers sewn in” tried to create the “illusion of ‘sagging'”.

IKYN | Balenciaga pants with the boxers sewn in to create the illusion of ‘sagging’…are retailing for about Ksh 119,000 👀 #Raeonsoundcity .@SoundcityKenya I just wanna know who thought it was a good idea to tuck them in this way 🤭 pic.twitter.com/4WxAyV39k8 — It’s pronounced -RAY- (@Iamthe_Rae) September 7, 2021

A social media user wrote: “@BALENCIAGA gentrifying cheap sweatpants and boxers has got to be the most annoying bulls**t I have ever seen. Like more than Igloo Australia rapping with a southern accent annoying. Y’all just love Black style but don’t want to give us any credit.”

@BALENCIAGA gentrifying cheap sweatpants and boxers has got to be the most annoying bullshit I have ever see. Like more than Igloo Australia rapping with a southern accent annoying. Y’all just love Black style but don’t want to give us any credit. — 𝚊𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚒 𝚋𝚕𝚊𝚍𝚎. (@HennyCassanova) September 6, 2021

Here’s how others reacted:

Balenciaga is selling grey sweatpants with boxers attached for $1200. Why are we really buying that trash when we obviously create and move fashion & culture. — 👑 Ace (@TheRulersBack_) September 7, 2021

Balenciaga is playing with black people at this point 💀💀💀💀sagging pants sweatpants?????? Nah, they playing. — I’m just here lmao (@AmaniHyman) September 7, 2021

@BALENCIAGA did you run out of ideas, or is this a typical practice? You have no shame when it comes to profits. Those sweatpants you are selling are so ugly and I cannot believe someone will pay $1,200. #balenciaga #Racists — Mimoza (@mimozas17) September 7, 2021 Keep supporting these racist brands @BALENCIAGA https://t.co/Ga3vWzOC4O — Maybe: Benjamin 🧸⃤ (@speaklessb) September 7, 2021

What do you think about these pants?

