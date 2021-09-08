scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Must Read

Luxury fashion brand sells ‘sagging’ pants; netizens slam it as ‘racist’

"Sagging" is a style in which a pair of trousers is worn significantly below the waist

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 8, 2021 6:24:53 pm
balenciaga sagging sweatpantsMen's Trompe-l'oeil sweatpants by Balenciaga have been criticised for mimicking the 'sagging' trend. (Source: balenciaga.com/Instagram)

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has irked netizens with one of its recently launched products, with many slamming it for cultural appropriation.

The brand is selling a pair of sweatpants that appear to resemble the “sagging” trend, popularised by young African-American men.

For the uninitiated, “sagging” is a style in which a pair of trousers is worn significantly below the waist. It is predominantly a male fashion trend, known to have been popularised by skaters and hip-hop musicians in the 1990s. Later it became a symbol of cultural awareness and rejection of values of the mainstream society.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to businessinsider.in, the style was banned in many American cities as recently as 2019.

Also Read |Sabyasachi, and defining appropriation

Balenciaga’s wide-legged sweatpants come with red and green waistbands. They cost $1190 (Rs 87,522.95).

Netizens were quick to point out that the pants that appeared to have “boxers sewn in” tried to create the “illusion of ‘sagging'”.

A social media user wrote: “@BALENCIAGA gentrifying cheap sweatpants and boxers has got to be the most annoying bulls**t I have ever seen. Like more than Igloo Australia rapping with a southern accent annoying. Y’all just love Black style but don’t want to give us any credit.”

Also Read |‘Profiting off oppressed people’: Louis Vuitton criticised for selling $705 Palestinian keffiyeh

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think about these pants?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi pictures, Ganesh Chaturthi shopping, Ganesh Chaturthi shopping, Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Ganesha, Ganesh idols, Ganesh idol painting
In pictures: Indians gear up to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 08: Latest News

Advertisement