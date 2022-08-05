Balenciaga unveils the ‘most expensive trash bag in the world’, and it costs…

August 5, 2022 8:50:32 pm
Trust Balenciaga to keep everyone on their toes with their outrageously expensive and eccentrically designed accessories. From destroyed sneakers to crocs with heels — the luxury fashion brand sure knows how to push the envelope and get everyone talking.
In keeping with this trend, Balenciaga recently launched its ‘Trash Pouch’ for sale, months after it was first showcased at creative director Demna Gvasalia’s Winter 2022 show. Inspired by a garbage bag, it retails for $1,790 or €1,400 and can be purchased from the brand’s boutiques and websites.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Made from calfskin leather with a glossy coating, the Trash Pouch comes in four colour combinations — white and red, black, blue and black, and yellow and black. “We find everything from the bag’s drawstrings to the interior constructed from calfskin. A delicate coat has been added to give the accessory an irregular shininess, replicating the glossy black bags you line your bins with, while subtle branding is printed onto the front,” according to Hypebeast.
Talking about the bags, Demna told Women’s Wear Daily, “I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?”
In March this year, the design was revealed in a dramatic show where models walked with the bags in the midst of an indoor blizzard – aimed to highlight the plight of Ukrainian refugees and express solidarity with them amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
As expected, people were left baffled by the design and the cost of this new bag by the fashion brand, and took to social media to express their views.
A user tweeted: “High fashion is a joke at this point. Balenciaga made a ‘trash bag’ pouch going for $1790. Is this world real?”
Balenciaga has a trash bag for sell for $1795. I think designer fashion is a morbid social experiment.
— AT (@primediscussion) July 29, 2022
“I’m convinced Balenciaga is a social experiment because there is no way they are charging 1.8K for a trash bag?” another user wrote.
Balenciaga is the most disrespectful, funny brand ever. They really be trying it and people buy it man. I know that creative director just laughing. “Guess what imma make these Niggas buy now, a trash bag” lmaooo pic.twitter.com/mBW1KHdY07
— JAYHAWKS STILL CHAMPS (@Mr_Hoova) July 29, 2022
A user wrote, “A trash bag purse – @BALENCIAGA deliberately sells ultra expensive signals of low status. The rich buy them to differentiate themselves from the middle class, who are afraid to wear them for fear of being mistaken for low class.”
If you can afford to spend $1790 on a #Balenciaga fashion accessory that looks like a trash bag, you should have enough cash in the bank to fill it up with cash and donate it to your nearest charity… pic.twitter.com/e8bgN3vtPl
— Dino™ (@dinovdm) August 3, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country
Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’Premium
Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Cong leaders’ protests in black clothes its message against Ram temple construction: Amit Shah
Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 3000 vacancies; apply from Aug 25
Maharashtra govt reinstates suspended IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar
Israel strikes on Gaza kill 7, including senior militant
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva in Saturday poll
Russia says it killed US-trained opposition fighters in Syria
‘Schools shutting on Friday, not Sunday’: Jharkhand BJP member seeks NIA probe
Martial ruled out of Man Utd’s opener against Brighton
Kevin Feige sends Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah a supportive email after film’s shock cancellation: ‘Thinking about you both’
Black is the new black
TSPSC Divisional Accounts Officer recruitment 2022: Apply for Divisional Accounts Officer posts; applications to open soon