Friday, August 05, 2022

Balenciaga unveils the ‘most expensive trash bag in the world’, and it costs…

“I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” Demna said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 8:50:32 pm
balenciaga, trash pouchBalenciaga launches Trash Pouch (Source: balenciaga.com)

Trust Balenciaga to keep everyone on their toes with their outrageously expensive and eccentrically designed accessories. From destroyed sneakers to crocs with heels — the luxury fashion brand sure knows how to push the envelope and get everyone talking.

In keeping with this trend, Balenciaga recently launched its ‘Trash Pouch’ for sale, months after it was first showcased at creative director Demna Gvasalia’s Winter 2022 show. Inspired by a garbage bag, it retails for $1,790 or €1,400 and can be purchased from the brand’s boutiques and websites.

Made from calfskin leather with a glossy coating, the Trash Pouch comes in four colour combinations — white and red, black, blue and black, and yellow and black. “We find everything from the bag’s drawstrings to the interior constructed from calfskin. A delicate coat has been added to give the accessory an irregular shininess, replicating the glossy black bags you line your bins with, while subtle branding is printed onto the front,” according to Hypebeast.

Talking about the bags, Demna told Women’s Wear Daily, “I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?”

In March this year, the design was revealed in a dramatic show where models walked with the bags in the midst of an indoor blizzard – aimed to highlight the plight of Ukrainian refugees and express solidarity with them amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

As expected, people were left baffled by the design and the cost of this new bag by the fashion brand, and took to social media to express their views.

A user tweeted: “High fashion is a joke at this point. Balenciaga made a ‘trash bag’ pouch going for $1790. Is this world real?”

“I’m convinced Balenciaga is a social experiment because there is no way they are charging 1.8K for a trash bag?” another user wrote.

A user wrote, “A trash bag purse – @BALENCIAGA deliberately sells ultra expensive signals of low status. The rich buy them to differentiate themselves from the middle class, who are afraid to wear them for fear of being mistaken for low class.”

