Balenciaga’s £925 tote has an uncanny resemblance to vintage Tesco carrier bag

Just when you thought fashion couldn’t get more bizarre, Balenciaga launched the ‘Monday shopper bag’ as part of its Spring 2022 collection, bearing a striking similarity with old Tesco carrier bags.

It is a white-coloured calfskin bag with blue vertical stripes and the Balenciaga logo in red in the centre. Costing a whopping £925, the fashion brand’s latest offering took everyone on a nostalgic ride due to its almost-exact resemblance with Tesco bags that were given out to customers in the 1980s.

While the supermarket has now changed the design of its bags and encourages customers to choose its more sustainable bags, it still sells its carrier bags in stores for 20p per bag. It is now made using recycled plastic waste.

Featuring silver hardware, snap closure, an inner zip pocket and an inner patch pocket, it is “a modern interpretation of archetypal bag”, the brand wrote. It is also available in a yellow and red colour variant.

Taking a humorous dig at the design, Tesco wrote, “If you thought @BALENCIAGA’s new bag was rare, try getting your hands on one of the originals.”

If you thought @BALENCIAGA’s new bag was rare, try getting your hands on one of the originals. pic.twitter.com/BKGAqoS5b1 — Tesco (@Tesco) March 21, 2022

This is not the first time that Balenciaga has made headlines for its designs. In 2017, the brand has released a blue tote bag worth £1,365 quite similar to the one sold by Ikea for 40p.

As expected, netizens were not impressed and took to Twitter to share their reactions on the resemblance and the exorbitant price of the bag.

Balenciaga charging £950 for an old tesco bag 🤣 pic.twitter.com/E1BwBU6zqC — Kyle Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@KyleJonesIV) March 14, 2022

This bag (on the left) from fashion brand Balenciaga will cost you £925. Or you could just pop in to your local Tesco store and pay 10p. #wtf #forth1 #ripoff pic.twitter.com/sTNpcc2eM7 — Arlene Stuart (@arlenestuartuk) March 21, 2022

Luxury brand #Balenciaga has released an homage to #Tesco 1980s carrier bags 😳😆

The #Italian -made accessory is part of their Spring 2022 collection

The imitation will sell for an eye-watering £1024 despite the originals being free 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xbQzMiln8s — Mr Pål Christiansen 🇳🇴😍🇬🇧 (@TheNorskaPaul) March 20, 2022

