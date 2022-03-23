scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Balenciaga’s £925 tote has an uncanny resemblance to vintage Tesco carrier bag

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 23, 2022 5:00:02 pm
balenciagaThe bag costs a whopping £925. (Source: balenciaga.com)

Just when you thought fashion couldn’t get more bizarre, Balenciaga launched the ‘Monday shopper bag’ as part of its Spring 2022 collection, bearing a striking similarity with old Tesco carrier bags.

It is a white-coloured calfskin bag with blue vertical stripes and the Balenciaga logo in red in the centre. Costing a whopping £925, the fashion brand’s latest offering took everyone on a nostalgic ride due to its almost-exact resemblance with Tesco bags that were given out to customers in the 1980s.

ALSO READ |Bizarre fashion: Korean brand experiments with hair to make coats and corsets

While the supermarket has now changed the design of its bags and encourages customers to choose its more sustainable bags, it still sells its carrier bags in stores for 20p per bag. It is now made using recycled plastic waste.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Featuring silver hardware, snap closure, an inner zip pocket and an inner patch pocket, it is “a modern interpretation of archetypal bag”, the brand wrote. It is also available in a yellow and red colour variant.

Taking a humorous dig at the design, Tesco wrote, “If you thought @BALENCIAGA’s new bag was rare, try getting your hands on one of the originals.”

This is not the first time that Balenciaga has made headlines for its designs. In 2017, the brand has released a blue tote bag worth £1,365 quite similar to the one sold by Ikea for 40p.

As expected, netizens were not impressed and took to Twitter to share their reactions on the resemblance and the exorbitant price of the bag.

ALSO READ |Bizarre fashion: Rihanna’s latest look consists of the most ‘extra’ boots we have seen

