Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia designs t-shirt in support of Ukrainian refugees

After dedicating 2022’s fall/winter collection to Ukraine, fashion giant Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia is now using the high-end brand’s reach and power to gain funds for supporting the Ukrainian refugees.

Acting as United24’s ambassador, Gvasalia has released a €200 worth of Demna-designed t-shirt for sale. United24 is a charitable project overseen by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy that focuses on the renovation of vital facilities such as roads, bridges, hospitals, and schools which is critical for bringing Ukrainians back to their home.

Taking to Instagram, the Spanish label wrote, “Balenciaga supports the United24 platform for helping refugees. A t-shirt was created of which 100% of the net profits will be donated to the Rebuild Ukraine Direction.”

In awe of the cause, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Gvasalia’s contribution to Ukraine amid their dreadful war with Russia.

“Thank you for your support, it is very valuable. It’s crucial that we keep the world’s focus on Ukraine to help rebuild the country,” Zelenskyy noted.

Gvasalia, who himself is a refugee of war-torn Georgia, has created the t-shirt featuring a ‘Glory to Ukraine’ print, the blue-yellow Ukrainian flag, and a QR code that allows one to donate via United24. The commencement of shipping is dated August 26, 2022.

