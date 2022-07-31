scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia designs t-shirt in support of Ukrainian refugees

Acting as United24's ambassador, Gvasalia released a €200 worth of Demna-designed t-shirt for sale. United24 is a charitable project overseen by Ukrainian president Zelenskyy

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 8:50:27 pm
Balenciaga, Balenciaga t-shirt, Balenciaga t-shirt Ukraine, Demva Gvasalia, Demna Gvasalia Ukraine refugee, Balenciaga Ukraine refugees, Balenciaga t-shirt United24, Russia Ukraine warGvasalia, who himself is a refugee of war-torn Georgia, has created the t-shirt featuring a 'Glory to Ukraine' print. (Photo: Instagram/@u24.gov.ua)

After dedicating 2022’s fall/winter collection to Ukraine, fashion giant Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia is now using the high-end brand’s reach and power to gain funds for supporting the Ukrainian refugees.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Acting as United24’s ambassador, Gvasalia has released a €200 worth of Demna-designed t-shirt for sale. United24 is a charitable project overseen by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy that focuses on the renovation of vital facilities such as roads, bridges, hospitals, and schools which is critical for bringing Ukrainians back to their home.

ALSO READ |Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska on the cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

Taking to Instagram, the Spanish label wrote, “Balenciaga supports the United24 platform for helping refugees. A t-shirt was created of which 100% of the net profits will be donated to the Rebuild Ukraine Direction.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Balenciaga 🕊 (@balenciaga)

In awe of the cause, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Gvasalia’s contribution to Ukraine amid their dreadful war with Russia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UNITED24 (@u24.gov.ua)

“Thank you for your support, it is very valuable. It’s crucial that we keep the world’s focus on Ukraine to help rebuild the country,” Zelenskyy noted.

Gvasalia, who himself is a refugee of war-torn Georgia, has created the t-shirt featuring a ‘Glory to Ukraine’ print, the blue-yellow Ukrainian flag, and a QR code that allows one to donate via United24. The commencement of shipping is dated August 26, 2022.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

3

Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?

4

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

5

Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash, Uddhav Sena rise

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Explained: What's driving the power struggle in Iraq?
Explained: What's driving the power struggle in Iraq?
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Key mover behind MVA, BJP detractor Sanjay Raut now under ED glare
Key mover behind MVA, BJP detractor Sanjay Raut now under ED glare
Jharkhand Cong MLAs arrested in Bengal: A legatee, a first-time legislato...
Jharkhand Cong MLAs arrested in Bengal: A legatee, a first-time legislato...
NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

Explained: What's driving the power struggle in Iraq?

Explained: What's driving the power struggle in Iraq?

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Express Explained

Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Hariyali teej 2022
Hariyali Teej 2022: Take cues from your favourite B-town celebs on how to ace the Teej look
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement