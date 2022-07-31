Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia designs t-shirt in support of Ukrainian refugees

July 31, 2022 8:50:27 pm
After dedicating 2022’s fall/winter collection to Ukraine, fashion giant Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia is now using the high-end brand’s reach and power to gain funds for supporting the Ukrainian refugees.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Acting as United24’s ambassador, Gvasalia has released a €200 worth of Demna-designed t-shirt for sale. United24 is a charitable project overseen by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy that focuses on the renovation of vital facilities such as roads, bridges, hospitals, and schools which is critical for bringing Ukrainians back to their home.
Taking to Instagram, the Spanish label wrote, “Balenciaga supports the United24 platform for helping refugees. A t-shirt was created of which 100% of the net profits will be donated to the Rebuild Ukraine Direction.”
View this post on Instagram
In awe of the cause, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Gvasalia’s contribution to Ukraine amid their dreadful war with Russia.
View this post on Instagram
“Thank you for your support, it is very valuable. It’s crucial that we keep the world’s focus on Ukraine to help rebuild the country,” Zelenskyy noted.
Gvasalia, who himself is a refugee of war-torn Georgia, has created the t-shirt featuring a ‘Glory to Ukraine’ print, the blue-yellow Ukrainian flag, and a QR code that allows one to donate via United24. The commencement of shipping is dated August 26, 2022.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Latest News
Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat claims Rupali Ganguly didn’t contact him after he was pushed out of the show: ‘Want to remain in makers…’
CWG 2022: Joshna Chinappa enters women’s singles quarterfinals
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’
Ponniyin Selvan song Ponni Nadhi: Mani Ratnam-AR Rahman deliver a chartbuster
Arjun Kanungo to marry long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis: ‘She has changed my life’
Hrithik Roshan cheers for girlfriend Saba Azad ahead of her concert: ‘Kill it guys’
CWG 2022: Shocking footage emerges as cyclists lands in hospital after crashing into Commonwealth crowd
Lightning flashes above fire in Northern California. Watch video
Healthy eating: For breakfast tomorrow, try this super-quick high-protein dish
How the experience of ‘The Hundred’, WBBL helped Smriti Mandhana add more shots in T20Is
Germany argues over nuclear shutdown amid gas supply worries
Japanese video journalist detained at Myanmar protest march