scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Balenciaga apologises after netizens call it out for ‘disturbing’ campaign with children and ‘bondage’ teddy bears

"Whose idea was it even, because they need to be in jail. This is concerning. Horrifying," one person tweeted

Balenciaga, Balenciaga news, Balenciaga controversy, Balenciaga campaign, Balenciaga campaign with children, Balenciaga 'bondage' teddy bears, indian express newsThe French fashion label took to Instagram stories to share an apology, writing, "We sincerely apologise for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused." (Photo: Instagram/@demnagram)

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga had to issue a public apology after one of its recent campaigns featuring children was deemed inappropriate and disturbing.

The campaign in question showed children holding, what appears to be, teddy bears dressed in bondage accessories, along with an image of a supreme court opinion on a child pornography case, states The Independent.

ALSO READ |Balenciaga cut ties with Kanye West amid antisemitic remarks and controversial comments

The French fashion label took to Instagram stories to share an apology, writing, “We sincerely apologise for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”

Balenciaga, Balenciaga news, Balenciaga controversy, Balenciaga campaign, Balenciaga campaign with children, Balenciaga 'bondage' teddy bears, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@balenciaga

In the subsequent story, it apologised for “displaying unsettling documents”, adding: “We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items.”

Balenciaga, Balenciaga news, Balenciaga controversy, Balenciaga campaign, Balenciaga campaign with children, Balenciaga 'bondage' teddy bears, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@balenciaga

“We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being,” the statement read.

The controversial photoshoot was displayed on the official Balenciaga website — which has now been taken down — as part of its recent campaign titled ‘Toy Stories’. It showed child models posing with the brand’s teddy bear handbags from the Paris Fashion Week spring/summer 2023 collection.

ALSO READ |Cultural ‘appropriation’ vs ‘appreciation’: Stylists, designers on how to maintain a fragile but informed balance

Netizens, however, are not convinced with the apology. They took to Twitter to express their anguish, slamming the fashion house by pointing out that the apology only arrived after it started to receive criticism online, and that the stuffed toys were evidently dressed in bondage and BDSM gear, like leather harnesses and collars, among other things.

Check out some of these reactions:

Per the Independent report, the photos were taken by National Geographic photographer Gabriele Galimberti. He, too, faced criticism when people noticed that one of the images featured a supreme court opinion in a child pornography case as a prop.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 05:00:41 pm
Next Story

How new drug delays onset of insulin shot stage in Type 1 diabetes

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani, Kiara Advani Jugjugg jeeyo, Kiara Advani fashion
A look at Kiara Advani’s impeccable and effortless style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X