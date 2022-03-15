BAFTA 2022: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Plummer and others lent support to Ukraine with their outfits

Celebrities around the world are coming forward to lend their support to Ukraine as the Russian invasion of the East-European country continues to wreak havoc on the lives of millions of people. The recently-concluded British Academy Film Awards 2022 was no different as several stars descended the red carpet, making a strong political statement with their ensembles.

From blue and yellow badges to ribbons — celebrities stood in solidarity with Ukraine and gained attention with their gestures. For the uninitiated, blue and yellow are the colours of the Ukrainian flag and have, since the invasion, become the symbol of support to the country.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who was nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role in The Power of the Dog, wore a small blue and yellow badge to the awards ceremony.

Benedict Cumberbatch with Sophie Hunter. (Source: Reuters) Benedict Cumberbatch with Sophie Hunter. (Source: Reuters)

“We all need to more than wear a badge,” he told Sky News. “We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a refugee safety and a haven here for people who are suffering, and figure that system out. I know it’s ongoing, I know it’s happening, but… everyone needs to do as much as they can. I think already today the news has broke that there’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, and I hope to be part of that myself.”

Actors Stephen Graham and Jessica Plummer stood in solidarity with Ukraine by wearing blue and yellow coloured ribbons.

Jessica Plummer sported a blue and yellow ribbon. (Source: Reuters) Jessica Plummer sported a blue and yellow ribbon. (Source: Reuters)

“It’s lovely to be here with my family but at the same time it’s important for me to acknowledge in public what is happening over there,” Graham was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Stephen Graham at the BAFTA 2022. (Source: Reuters) Stephen Graham at the BAFTA 2022. (Source: Reuters)

Millie Mackintosh attached a similar ribbon as she made a lovely appearance in an asymmetric powder pink dress with a giant bow at the back.

Millie Mackintosh at the BAFTA 2022. (Source: Reuters) Millie Mackintosh at the BAFTA 2022. (Source: Reuters)

Actor Jake Bongiovi flaunted a Ukrainian flag pin attached to his blazer on the red carpet, as a mark of support to the country.

Jake Bongiovi wore a Ukrainian flag pin. (Source: Reuters) Jake Bongiovi wore a Ukrainian flag pin. (Source: Reuters)

Reportedly, celebrities were asked to dress respectably, amid fears of attention-grabbing dresses and suits appearing distasteful in light of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. It is believed that most stars stuck to the suggested black dress code for the same reason.

