BAFTA 2020: Kate recycles her Alexander McQueen gown at the red carpet event

Known to repeat her outfits, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in an Alexender McQueen gown. (Photo: AP/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Known to repeat her outfits, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in an Alexender McQueen gown. (Photo: AP/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

The 73rd BAFTA Awards, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, was a star-studded affair where celebrities put their best fashion foot forward. This year the awards body had requested its guests to repeat old dresses from their wardrobe in a step towards sustainable fashion, according to various reports. And one person who did exactly that was the Duchess of Cambridge who stepped out looking gorgeous in an Alexander McQueen gown.

The white gown with golden sequin work made for quite a showstopping look. The gown featured a sweetheart neckline, and was accessorised with a lovely neckpiece and matching earrings.

A matching clutch rounded out the dazzling look. (Photo: AP) A matching clutch rounded out the dazzling look. (Photo: AP)

Kate was seen with Prince William at the BAFTAs. (Photo: AP) Kate was seen with Prince William at the BAFTAs. (Photo: AP)

Her hair was styled in a neat bun, while her lightly contoured cheeks complimented her soft brown smokey eyes. A simple box clutch and matching Jimmy Choo heels completed the look.

But this is not the first time she has worn the outfit. The Duchess, who is known to often repeat her outfits, had wore this gown almost a decade back during her Diamond Jubilee Tour of South East Asia.

Looks like Kate is an ardent fan of the designer! (Photo: AP) Looks like Kate is an ardent fan of the designer! (Photo: AP)

That is not all. Not only is the dress a repeat, Kate is clearly a fan of the designer too and has opted for his creations for the award ceremony on previous occasions too. For BAFTA 2019, she stepped out in a stunning off-the-shoulder white gown by the designer, which was styled with a voluminous hairdo and a pair of drop earrings which once belonged to Princess Diana. A white box clutch, and a pair of silver Jimmy Choo glittery pumps completed the look.

She had opted for the designer’s creation last year as well. (Photo: AP) She had opted for the designer’s creation last year as well. (Photo: AP)

She had dazzled in a McQueen floral gown at BAFTAs in 2017. The black silk black gown, with a bardot neckline, was accessorised with tear-drop earrings and a black velvet clutch.

In 2017, she wore a bardot neckline gown by the designer. (Photo: AP) In 2017, she wore a bardot neckline gown by the designer. (Photo: AP)

