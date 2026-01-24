‘I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland’: Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking

Badshah’s love for watches is no secret. The Indian rapper recently made headlines by becoming the first Indian to own the ultra-rare Rolex ‘Barbie’ Daytona — one of the only 10 pieces available in the world. During a recent conversation with Kamiya Jani from Curly Tales, the Tareefan singer shared that his love for watches has grown over time.

“I don’t have a lot, about 10 to 15, but they are really rare and expensive. Also, because of the craftsmanship that has gone into making those watches is extremely fascinating,” he told the host, adding, “A few days ago, I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland to learn watchmaking. I was actually considering. You would be surprised to find out that certain watchmakers make 10 watches a year. All of them are mechanical watches, not quartz. So many have given their lives to making watches, this small thing on your wrist that takes so many man-hours to finish.”