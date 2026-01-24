‘I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland’: Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking

"You would be surprised to find out that certain watchmakers make 10 watches a year. All of them are handmade and mechanical watches, not made of quartz," added the Indian rapper.

badshah loves his greubelBadshah loves his Greubel. (Source: Instagram/@badboyshah)

Badshah’s love for watches is no secret. The Indian rapper recently made headlines by becoming the first Indian to own the ultra-rare Rolex ‘Barbie’ Daytona — one of the only 10 pieces available in the world. During a recent conversation with Kamiya Jani from Curly Tales, the Tareefan singer shared that his love for watches has grown over time.

“I don’t have a lot, about 10 to 15, but they are really rare and expensive. Also, because of the craftsmanship that has gone into making those watches is extremely fascinating,” he told the host, adding, “A few days ago, I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland to learn watchmaking. I was actually considering. You would be surprised to find out that certain watchmakers make 10 watches a year. All of them are mechanical watches, not quartz. So many have given their lives to making watches, this small thing on your wrist that takes so many man-hours to finish.”

Talking about his favourite from his collection, Badshah revealed, “There’s a watch from a brand called Greubel Forsey. It’s called GMT Balancier Convexe. There’s a lot of reasons why I love this. It’s handmade and got around 500-700 components. It takes eight months to finish one watch.”

greubel The watch costs Rs 3.89 crore. (Source: greubelforsey.com)

What makes this watch special?

The terrestrial globe remains the central element of this creation — a miniature Earth rotating in real time over 24 hours, sitting within an amphitheatre-like architecture. Made with a sapphire crystal, it is surrounded by multiple layers of timekeeping indications: local time, universal time, a second time zone, and a distinction between day and night.

The watch also boasts a signature 30-degree inclined balance wheel, suspended in air beneath a perfectly black polished steel bridge and flanked by a small seconds display. A newly integrated 72-hour power reserve adds a practical and visual enhancement without compromising the dial’s balance.

According to the official website, this entire horological construction is housed in Greubel Forsey’s signature Convexe case, in titanium, with a more compact form. Measuring 42.9 mm at the caseband, it offers improved ergonomics while maintaining the brand’s signature architectural profile. The domed sapphire crystal, the three-dimensional bezel, and the integrated lugs underscore the timepiece’s sculptural nature, which can be worn on a titanium bracelet or a hand-sewn rubber strap.

With a compact case, an integrated power-reserve display, and even greater technical and aesthetic finesse, the watch costs Rs 3.89 crore and is the ultimate expression of the GMT complication, according to Greubel Forsey.

