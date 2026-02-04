Badshah finally reveals the most expensive watch he has ever bought: ‘I can’t tell you…will get raided’

When it came to the worst watch he has ever seen from a big brand, he said, "They are all good man, I can't.. I'm not gonna say it."

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 04:00 PM IST
This is Badshah's most expensive watch purchaseThis is Badshah's most expensive watch purchase. (Source: Instagram/@badboyshah, @watchesco.oman)
Make us preferred source on Google

Badshah, who recently opened up about his hidden love for watchmaking, is also the first Indian to own 1 of the 10 ultra-rare Rolex ‘Barbie’ Daytonas available in the world. Now, the Indian rapper has spilt the beans on his favourite timepieces.

In conversation with digital creator and street interviewer Khalid Talks, Badshah, when asked what he considers to be the best watch in the world, said, “My first watch, I think. A Timex. My dad gifted it to me.” And when it came to the worst watch he has ever seen from a big brand, he said, “They are all good man, I can’t.. I’m not gonna say it. I don’t like Quartz anymore because I have grown into someone who appreciates watchmaking. I think I would like to stay away from Quartz, although Elegante is an exception.”

Talking about the most expensive watch he has ever bought, Badshah joked, “I can’t tell you.. I’ll be raided. It is a piece unique.” But on further prodding, he admitted it to be the watch on his wrist.

The timepiece in question is a Richard Mille Automatic Winding with Declutchable Rotor RM 30-01, which costs anywhere between Rs 2.2 and 4 crore in the current market.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khalid Talks (@khalidtalks)

What makes it so special?

The watch features a skeletonised automatic-winding movement with hours, minutes, seconds, an oversized date, clutch engagement and power-reserve indicators, a function selector, and a declutchable variable-geometry rotor.

The baseplate and bridges are crafted from grade 5 titanium, a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant, and remarkably rigid alloy that enables the gear train to function effortlessly. The alloy is 90% grade 5 titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium. This combination further enhances the material’s mechanical properties, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautics, and automotive industries. The baseplate of the RMAR1 calibre has been optimised to achieve an extremely low weight/resistance ratio.

The winding of an automatic wristwatch is accomplished by a small rotor that rotates when the watch is moved. Its cyclical movement provides energy to the winding barrel, which reaches its optimal tension when fully wound. After this point, excess tension due to overwinding can easily occur and must be avoided. This is traditionally achieved using a sliding flange that allows the spring to slip, preventing the movement from becoming overwound.

However, this traditional system allows harmful debris to build up inside, as the flange on the winding barrel’s interior wears down over extended periods, especially when a person is particularly active.

Story continues below this ad

Richard Mille’s watches feature a distinctive oversized tonneau design that offers ample internal volume for the movement. Their watches can be split into 2 primary categories – lifestyle and sport, and depending on your preference, you can choose the one that fits your needs.

Back in 2001, they came out with the RM 001, their first tourbillon – a highly complicated gravity-controlled addition to the horological space. For a watch brand, starting their journey with a tourbillon was unusual to say the least. And back in 2001, it was simply unheard of.

And finally, when Khalid asked him about his dream watch, Badshah said, “I have it, it’s a Richard Mille, sadly they don’t make it anymore.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Cardiovascular research scientist suggests setting the treadmill 'at 10-12% incline' and 'walk 2-4 mph' for 30-60 minutes, 3 days per week for fat loss; we verify
Walking at an incline on a treadmill challenges the body
‘Love is like reparenting your inner child’: Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur on why real love changes you; therapist explains
Mrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationships
Oncologist shares case of non-tobacco related cancer in 21-year-old man with 'sharp teeth,' says 'It could have been identified'
sharp tooth
Fasting in the mornings, cheat days, and no wheat: 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!' actor Parvinn Dabass on habits that keep him fit at 50
Parvinn Dabass, Parvinn Dabass interview, Parvinn Dabass Khosla Ka Ghosla, Parvinn Dabass diet, Parvinn Dabass wife, Parvinn Dabass net worth, Parvinn Dabass indian express
Advertisement
PHOTOS
tom and jerry
Tom and Jerry turns 86
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
Used this trick to play YouTube videos in the background? Google has shut it down
YouTube says background playback is a Premium-only feature and has updated its mobile web experience to enforce this.
Microsoft pilots new content marketplace for AI training: What it means for publishers
Microsoft will pay Harvard a licensing fee, the report added.
Cardiovascular research scientist suggests setting the treadmill 'at 10-12% incline' and 'walk 2-4 mph' for 30-60 minutes, 3 days per week for fat loss; we verify
Walking at an incline on a treadmill challenges the body
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
'I was mistaken': LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman admits to multiple meetings with Jeffrey Epstein after 2015
In 2019, Reid Hoffman told Axios that his last interaction with Epstein took place in 2015
Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu reveals ‘uncomfortable’ reason why Indians dominate global tech leadership, sparks debate
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu on Indian techies
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement