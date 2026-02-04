Badshah finally reveals the most expensive watch he has ever bought: ‘I can’t tell you…will get raided’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Badshah, who recently opened up about his hidden love for watchmaking, is also the first Indian to own 1 of the 10 ultra-rare Rolex ‘Barbie’ Daytonas available in the world. Now, the Indian rapper has spilt the beans on his favourite timepieces.
In conversation with digital creator and street interviewer Khalid Talks, Badshah, when asked what he considers to be the best watch in the world, said, “My first watch, I think. A Timex. My dad gifted it to me.” And when it came to the worst watch he has ever seen from a big brand, he said, “They are all good man, I can’t.. I’m not gonna say it. I don’t like Quartz anymore because I have grown into someone who appreciates watchmaking. I think I would like to stay away from Quartz, although Elegante is an exception.”
Talking about the most expensive watch he has ever bought, Badshah joked, “I can’t tell you.. I’ll be raided. It is a piece unique.” But on further prodding, he admitted it to be the watch on his wrist.
The timepiece in question is a Richard Mille Automatic Winding with Declutchable Rotor RM 30-01, which costs anywhere between Rs 2.2 and 4 crore in the current market.
The watch features a skeletonised automatic-winding movement with hours, minutes, seconds, an oversized date, clutch engagement and power-reserve indicators, a function selector, and a declutchable variable-geometry rotor.
The baseplate and bridges are crafted from grade 5 titanium, a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant, and remarkably rigid alloy that enables the gear train to function effortlessly. The alloy is 90% grade 5 titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium. This combination further enhances the material’s mechanical properties, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautics, and automotive industries. The baseplate of the RMAR1 calibre has been optimised to achieve an extremely low weight/resistance ratio.
The winding of an automatic wristwatch is accomplished by a small rotor that rotates when the watch is moved. Its cyclical movement provides energy to the winding barrel, which reaches its optimal tension when fully wound. After this point, excess tension due to overwinding can easily occur and must be avoided. This is traditionally achieved using a sliding flange that allows the spring to slip, preventing the movement from becoming overwound.
However, this traditional system allows harmful debris to build up inside, as the flange on the winding barrel’s interior wears down over extended periods, especially when a person is particularly active.
Richard Mille’s watches feature a distinctive oversized tonneau design that offers ample internal volume for the movement. Their watches can be split into 2 primary categories – lifestyle and sport, and depending on your preference, you can choose the one that fits your needs.
Back in 2001, they came out with the RM 001, their first tourbillon – a highly complicated gravity-controlled addition to the horological space. For a watch brand, starting their journey with a tourbillon was unusual to say the least. And back in 2001, it was simply unheard of.
And finally, when Khalid asked him about his dream watch, Badshah said, “I have it, it’s a Richard Mille, sadly they don’t make it anymore.”
