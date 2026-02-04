Badshah finally reveals the most expensive watch he has ever bought: ‘I can’t tell you…will get raided’

Badshah, who recently opened up about his hidden love for watchmaking, is also the first Indian to own 1 of the 10 ultra-rare Rolex ‘Barbie’ Daytonas available in the world. Now, the Indian rapper has spilt the beans on his favourite timepieces.

In conversation with digital creator and street interviewer Khalid Talks, Badshah, when asked what he considers to be the best watch in the world, said, “My first watch, I think. A Timex. My dad gifted it to me.” And when it came to the worst watch he has ever seen from a big brand, he said, “They are all good man, I can’t.. I’m not gonna say it. I don’t like Quartz anymore because I have grown into someone who appreciates watchmaking. I think I would like to stay away from Quartz, although Elegante is an exception.”