Follow Us:
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Badhaai Ho promotions: Neena Gupta looks lovely in daughter Masaba Gupta’s creations

Badhaai Ho promotions: Neena Gupta looks lovely in daughter Masaba Gupta’s creations

Returning to the silver screen with Badhaai Ho, looks like Neena Gupta is here to win hearts again. During the promotions, the actor was seen in her daughter Masaba Gupta's designs, because why not?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 14, 2018 12:09:43 pm

Neena Gupta, Neena Gupta fashion, Neena Gupta keeps it breezy during movie promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Related News

Neena Gupta is not known to inspire fashion enthusiasts, but elegance is inherent in her. In the ’90s, she made hearts skip a beat even with her cotton saris and statement bindis. Returning to the silver screen with Badhaai Ho, looks like the actor is here to win hearts again.

During the promotions, Gupta was seen in her daughter Masaba Gupta’s designs, because why not?

Wearing a deep green floral kurta and pink palazzo set, she looked nothing short of royalty. Keeping her make-up minimum, she rounded out her look with a pink bindi, statement jhumkas and a layered necklace.

Check some of the pictures here.


Neena Gupta, Neena Gupta fashion, Neena Gupta looking lovely as ever. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neena Gupta, Neena Gupta fashion, Neena Gupta with the cast of Badhaai Ho. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

On another occasion, she wore a beautiful peppermint sari with lotus prints on it, again from Masaba’s label. We think she looked lovely.

Check some of the pictures here.

Neena Gupta, Neena Gupta fashion, Neena Gupta in Masaba. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neena Gupta, Neena Gupta fashion, Neena Gupta keeps it simple during Badhaai Ho promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Masaba, who is known for unconventional and experimental outfits, has been making headlines with her designs. Earlier this year, Gupta had released her spring/summer 2018 collection, known as ‘Tiger Lily’, which featured a grey and white ‘hijab-sari’ with tribal prints all over it.

Masaba Gupta, Masaba Gupta hijab sari, hijab sari, Masaba Gupta spring/summer collection 2018, tiger lily, masaba gupta tiger lily, tommy hilfiger, oscar de la renta, mango, house of fraser, kallol datta, dolce and gabbana, indian express, indian express news The ‘hijab-sari’ designed by Masaba Gupta as part of her Spring/Summer 2018 Collection titled ‘Tiger Lily’.

HOT DEALS

In an interview to Mid-day.com, when the designer was asked about her choice to pick a symbol of conservatism, she said, “The starting point of the idea was to talk about our best-seller saris. And the sari has been constantly debated in relation to how it should be worn by a specific type of woman to why the youth are apprehensive about embracing it. That’s why the decision to showcase the sari worn by real women, as opposed to models, in the campaign shoot. Middle Eastern women think that a sari is intrinsically Indian, hence the idea of styling this drape like a hijab”.

She further added, “My job as a designer is done when my clothes inspire freedom in Muslim women to adopt fashion the way they desire.”

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Watch Now
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Buzzing Now
Advertisement