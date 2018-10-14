Badhaai Ho promotions: Neena Gupta looks lovely in daughter Masaba Gupta’s creations

Neena Gupta keeps it breezy during movie promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neena Gupta is not known to inspire fashion enthusiasts, but elegance is inherent in her. In the ’90s, she made hearts skip a beat even with her cotton saris and statement bindis. Returning to the silver screen with Badhaai Ho, looks like the actor is here to win hearts again.

During the promotions, Gupta was seen in her daughter Masaba Gupta’s designs, because why not?

Wearing a deep green floral kurta and pink palazzo set, she looked nothing short of royalty. Keeping her make-up minimum, she rounded out her look with a pink bindi, statement jhumkas and a layered necklace.

Neena Gupta looking lovely as ever. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Neena Gupta looking lovely as ever. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neena Gupta with the cast of Badhaai Ho. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

On another occasion, she wore a beautiful peppermint sari with lotus prints on it, again from Masaba’s label. We think she looked lovely.

Neena Gupta in Masaba. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neena Gupta keeps it simple during Badhaai Ho promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Masaba, who is known for unconventional and experimental outfits, has been making headlines with her designs. Earlier this year, Gupta had released her spring/summer 2018 collection, known as ‘Tiger Lily’, which featured a grey and white ‘hijab-sari’ with tribal prints all over it.

The ‘hijab-sari’ designed by Masaba Gupta as part of her Spring/Summer 2018 Collection titled ‘Tiger Lily’.

In an interview to Mid-day.com, when the designer was asked about her choice to pick a symbol of conservatism, she said, “The starting point of the idea was to talk about our best-seller saris. And the sari has been constantly debated in relation to how it should be worn by a specific type of woman to why the youth are apprehensive about embracing it. That’s why the decision to showcase the sari worn by real women, as opposed to models, in the campaign shoot. Middle Eastern women think that a sari is intrinsically Indian, hence the idea of styling this drape like a hijab”.

She further added, “My job as a designer is done when my clothes inspire freedom in Muslim women to adopt fashion the way they desire.”

