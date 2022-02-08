Badhaai Do promotions: Bhumi Pednekar’s sari has love motif embroidered in different languages

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao‘s next film, Badhaai Do‘s trailer recently launched to quite some buzz. All set to release on February 11, the actor has started promoting the film that deals with the concept of same sex relationships.

In keeping with the film’s storyline, Bhumi was recently spotted in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla‘s organza sari in red and white named The Love Sari. It featured ‘love’ embroidered on it in multiple languages and scripts, both Indian and foreign, like ‘kaadal’ in Tamil, ‘amore’ in Italian, ‘mohabbat’ in Devanagri, and more.

Bhumi paired the sheer sari with a white bralette-like blouse and shared pictures of her statement OOTD on Instagram, captioning the post, “प्यार, इश्क़ और मोहब्बत”.

For the look, Bhumi kept the accessories minimal to let the sari take its deserved spotlight, adding only a spiral diamond bracelet from Vandals and a pair of stud earrings.

This sari, however, isn’t the first of its kind by the designer duo. For Rhea Kapoor’s wedding celebrations, Abu and Sandeep designed a similar outfit for the bride.

It was an organza skirt with the love motif embroidered in different languages in red resham thread, just like in Bhumi’s sari. Being the experimental fashionista that Rhea is, she paired her skirt with a red bomber jacket and white sneakers.

