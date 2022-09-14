scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Badgley Mischka, Tommy Hilfiger return to NY Fashion Week live

The inspiration for Hilfiger's more casual looks came from late artist Andy Warhol

Badgley Mischka, new york fashion week, Badgley Mischka nyfw collectionA model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

For the first time in almost three years, Tommy Hilfiger and Badgley Mischka presented their new collections in person at New York Fashion Week.

“It’s really exciting to be back in, you know, real life fashion shows, real life. You know, interaction with people instead of just by Zooms and by Facetimes. It’s so much better,” said James Mischka, who with Mark Badgley makes up one-half of American design duo Badgley Mischka.

A recent trip to Morocco inspired their latest collection, which featured evening wear with the bold and bright colors seen in spice markets.

Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Hilfiger NYFW A model presents a creation from Tommy Hilfiger Fall collection at New York Fashion Week. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

“We spent some time there at the beginning of the summer and hooked up with some beautiful sample rooms there that helped us with the collection,” Mischka said.

“We do oftentimes do neutrals, but to us, evening clothes just come to life when they’re in color,” said Badgley. “We find that our friends, people, the press, whatever, they’ll remember her and that beautiful tangerine dress.”

​ ​​Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The inspiration for Hilfiger’s more casual looks came from late artist Andy Warhol.

Advertisement

“When I met him in the ’80s he inspired me to be, I would say, surrounding my brand and myself with pop culture and pop culture icons, which is what he did,” said Hilfiger.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @springstudios

Hilfiger showed designs with the brand’s new logo in the rain at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In theater, with an audience looking on dressed in plastic ponchos. The runway show, which included pop culture stars like Ashley Graham and model Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss, closed with drummer Travis Barker performing an exclusive song.

New York Fashion Week concluded on Wednesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...Premium
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 04:30:39 pm
Next Story

Explained: The Azerbaijan-Armenia border clashes, and the rising fear of another war

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sydney Sweeney’s cutout gown to Zendaya’s plunging neckline: Stars played with fashion at Emmy 2022 afterparty
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement