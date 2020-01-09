Flaunt your back with these celeb-inspired outfits; see pics

Backless dresses are in, are you ready for the trend? (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Backless dresses are in, are you ready for the trend? (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Bling and shimmer will always have a special place in celebrity wardrobes, but something they have been seen wearing a lot lately are backless outfits. The style never fades and is the perfect balance of chic and sexy. So if you too want to jump on the bandwagon and flaunt your bare back this party season, we have you covered.

Here’s a lookbook inspired by celebs to help you select your perfect attire for that much-awaited party with your girls or a date night.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in this deep red backless dress with sequin detailing from Julien Macdonald. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the Bharat actor completes her look with brown smokey eyes and minimal jewellery. The two straps at the back add that extra oomph to the look.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor looks pretty as a picture in this gown by New York-based designer Reema Acra. We like how she tied her hair in a neat bun, letting her black and grey outfit do all the talking. She too opts for minimal jewellery, which is an important element to consider when wearing backless dresses. Less is always more.

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico star looks magnificent in this tangerine backless outfit from Tommy Hilfiger, which was teamed with a pair of Chopard earrings. The sequined dress shines bright and so does she! Her look is completed with hair styled in a neat ponytail and subtle make-up.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shimmer and backless is indeed a lethal combination, and trust none other than Bebo to carry it off. The Michael Costello looked lovely on the Veere Di Wedding actor, and the dramatic sleeves added drama to her look. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her look was rounded out with hair tied in a bun. If you really want to wear a backless dress, it is important you find the right bra.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani knows how to stand out in a crowd, and she did just that in this hot pink backless dress with frill detailing from Shehla Khan. The look was rounded out with a pair of shimmery pants and tons of elegance.

Deepika Padukone

Posing intensely for the camera, Deepika Padukone looks like a vision in this backless dress which has a cross strap at the back. We like how the overall look was kept basic with her hair neatly tied bun and a pair of earrings.

