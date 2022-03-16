Bachchan Pandey promotions: Kriti Sanon makes a case for monochrome fashion

Kriti Sanon has, safe to say, one of the most versatile wardrobes. From saris to dresses — she never shies away from experimenting with her style, and aces every look with equal finesse. The actor, who is currently busy promoting her forthcoming release Bachchan Pandey, is setting some serious fashion goals with her enviable looks.

While we absolutely love seeing her in bright and beautiful colours, she has left us stunned with her monochrome picks. To know more, read on!

The Mimi actor looked super chic in a black and white checked co-ord set from Lovebirds. It consisted of a full-sleeved button-down shirt and a pair of matching straight-fit trousers. Carrying a matching handbag, she posed with perfection!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

Keeping it subtle and stylish, she teamed the outfit with dainty silver earrings and lots of rings. She also opted for a pair of strapped black heels to go with her look.

ALSO READ | From Ananya Panday to Rekha: The looks that stole the show at Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

Prior to this, Kriti served lessons on how to style denim on denim in a fashionable way. She wore a corset top teamed with a pair of matching flared trousers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

A pair of bright blue heels added a pop of colour to this look. Golden hoop earrings, rings and her hair styled in a ponytail rounded off this look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

Earlier, she looked bold and edgy in yet another denim corset top cinched with a belt. A pair of matching jeans elevated this stylish look further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

She accessorised it with a pair of silver hoop earrings and rings, leaving her wavy hair open. Smokey eyeshadow, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and glossy pink lip colour completed this look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!