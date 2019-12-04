Babita Phogat ties the knot in exact lehenga Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore

Who do you think looked better? (Source: Geeta Phogat/Ami Patel/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) Who do you think looked better? (Source: Geeta Phogat/Ami Patel/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

December is the month for weddings and last year, several celebrities chose to tie the knot. This December, wrestler Babita Phogat tied the knot with Vivek Suhag, also a wrestler. The event took place at their ancestral village of Balali in Haryana. Phogat looked lovely in an all-red Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga, paired with a matching dupatta and accessorised with a statement neckpiece, maang tika and earrings.

In case her wedding attire looks familiar, there’s good reason for it. Last year, at her lavish wedding, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas had worn the exact same lehenga from the designer. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was accessorised with a matha patti, nath, and chura – and a stunning necklace by Chopard from their ‘Haute Joaillerie Collection’. It featured 184.50-carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Patel had written, “RED! that’s the colour she wanted for her Hindu wedding. No gold no other colour mixed into this, just pure red”. Well, Phogat too may have had similar inspiration.

Geeta Phogat, sharing the photos, wrote, “My lovely sister @babitaphogatofficial. Congratulations on your marriage. I hope that all of your dreams come true as you begin this new journey. Many many congratulations to both of you.”

