Babil’s outfit for Filmfare was last worn by father Irrfan Khan at this 2017 fashion show

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil paid a tribute to his father by wearing his old clothes to accept awards on his behalf at Filmfare 2021.

The late actor’s son wore an indigo polka dot kurta, paired with a printed matching jacket in indigo and white, and a pair of blue palazzo pants.

Babil mentioned in an Instagram post that the outfit belonged to his father. Turns out, Irrfan was last seen in the ensemble at a 2017 fashion show.

Irrfan Khan in an indigo ensemble as showstopper (Express fphoto, file) Irrfan Khan in an indigo ensemble as showstopper (Express fphoto, file)

The Haasil actor had walked the ramp as showstopper for designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, on the final day of the third edition of Van Heusen & GQ fashion Nights. For the look, instead of the jacket, Irrfan was seen wearing a huge matching indigo drape. The designer had used only natural dyes to make the outfit.

On Instagram, Babil shared a video of his mother dressing him up for the award event. “The story behind the clothes was that my father hated participating in fashion shows and ramp walks but he did it in these same clothes in order to continuously break out of his comfort zone. That is exactly what I was doing last night, tearing through into new spaces that I’m uncomfortable with,” he wrote alongside the video.

Not just as an actor, Irrfan Khan was known to experiment with fashion too, making him a much sought-after muse. “He knew his fabrics. He knew his fits (I barely remember doing fittings with him). Black won’t be as bold without him now…Cinema aside, Indian fashion has lost a dear muse,” his stylist Isha Bhansali had said following his demise.