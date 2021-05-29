scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Most read

B-Town is acing airport looks one outfit at a time; here’s proof

What do you think about the looks?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 29, 2021 11:25:36 am
ranveer singh, deepika padukoneRanveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Quite a few Bollywood actors are being spotted at the airport of late. While they have been busy around the corner, they have thoroughly made it a point to make their appearances fashionable. From comfortable athleisure wear to chill denim — here are the best picks.

Nikita Dutta

Nikita kept her look simple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Big Bull actor was seen in a basic black crop top styled with high-waisted denim and a pair of basic white sneakers to complete the look.

PHOTOS |From Hina Khan to Ranveer Singh: Here are our favourite airport looks

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The family returned back to Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While Neha Dhupia kept it relaxed in an oversized blue khaki kurti styled with comfortable joggers and white sneakers, Bedi looked dapper in beige chinos and a slim-fit t-shirt in deep blue.

READ |Airport fashion: Your favourite B-Town actors keep it easy during transit

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

The couple was twinning as always! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Both Ranveer and Deepika were seen head-to-toe in black. While she accompanied her look with a classic Louis Vuitton tote, Singh opted for sunglasses and a silver chain to accessorise.

Ananya Panday

Ananya looked comfortable in this outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Making sure comfort is the norm, Panday was seen in a printed sweatshirt styled with deep grey joggers and a pair of sneakers. The look was completed with a bag from Louis Vuitton.

Kubbra Sait

We love the ripped denim. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kubbra kept it chic in a fitted white shirt with her sleeves folded styled with ripped denim. But, it was her glossy heeled mules that stole the show.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Banksy, street artist, graffiti artist, banksy london, art and culture, public art, indianexpress.com
British artist Banksy and his subversive underground graffiti

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 29: Latest News

Advertisement
x