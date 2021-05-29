B-Town is acing airport looks one outfit at a time; here’s proof

Quite a few Bollywood actors are being spotted at the airport of late. While they have been busy around the corner, they have thoroughly made it a point to make their appearances fashionable. From comfortable athleisure wear to chill denim — here are the best picks.

Nikita Dutta

Nikita kept her look simple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nikita kept her look simple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Big Bull actor was seen in a basic black crop top styled with high-waisted denim and a pair of basic white sneakers to complete the look.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

The family returned back to Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The family returned back to Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While Neha Dhupia kept it relaxed in an oversized blue khaki kurti styled with comfortable joggers and white sneakers, Bedi looked dapper in beige chinos and a slim-fit t-shirt in deep blue.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

The couple was twinning as always! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The couple was twinning as always! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Both Ranveer and Deepika were seen head-to-toe in black. While she accompanied her look with a classic Louis Vuitton tote, Singh opted for sunglasses and a silver chain to accessorise.

Ananya Panday

Ananya looked comfortable in this outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ananya looked comfortable in this outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Making sure comfort is the norm, Panday was seen in a printed sweatshirt styled with deep grey joggers and a pair of sneakers. The look was completed with a bag from Louis Vuitton.

Kubbra Sait

We love the ripped denim. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We love the ripped denim. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kubbra kept it chic in a fitted white shirt with her sleeves folded styled with ripped denim. But, it was her glossy heeled mules that stole the show.

