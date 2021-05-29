B-Town is acing airport looks one outfit at a time; here’s proof

May 29, 2021 11:25:36 am
Quite a few Bollywood actors are being spotted at the airport of late. While they have been busy around the corner, they have thoroughly made it a point to make their appearances fashionable. From comfortable athleisure wear to chill denim — here are the best picks.
Nikita Dutta
The Big Bull actor was seen in a basic black crop top styled with high-waisted denim and a pair of basic white sneakers to complete the look.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi
While Neha Dhupia kept it relaxed in an oversized blue khaki kurti styled with comfortable joggers and white sneakers, Bedi looked dapper in beige chinos and a slim-fit t-shirt in deep blue.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Both Ranveer and Deepika were seen head-to-toe in black. While she accompanied her look with a classic Louis Vuitton tote, Singh opted for sunglasses and a silver chain to accessorise.
Ananya Panday
Making sure comfort is the norm, Panday was seen in a printed sweatshirt styled with deep grey joggers and a pair of sneakers. The look was completed with a bag from Louis Vuitton.
Kubbra Sait
Kubbra kept it chic in a fitted white shirt with her sleeves folded styled with ripped denim. But, it was her glossy heeled mules that stole the show.
