B-Town airport looks are all about comfort; see pics

June 5, 2021 4:30:57 pm
Even though appearances have become minimal, celebrities ensure to dress up at the airport. And with time, more and more are being spotted. This time around Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted with their and so were a host of other celebs. Take a look.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Both kept their look casual. Virat was seen in a black jumper jacket paired with track pants. Anushka, on the other hand, was seen in a black t-shirt teamed with pants. Both accessorised their outfits with white sneakers.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet were seen at the airport keeping things casual. Neha wore a white cropped top which she teamed with black corduroy pants. Rohanpreet was seen in an oversized t-shirt paired with shorts.
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin was seen in gym track pants and a fitted crop top. This sure highlighted her svelte frame. She teamed the outfit with white sneakers.
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol was seen keeping things casual as he donned a black tee paired with a jacket and matching pants. He also paired these with a cap.
Nora Fatehi
Looks like black was the colour at the airport. Nora Fatehi was seen in a black crop top teamed with track pants and a matching jacket.
Sunny Leone was seen with her family at the airport. The actor opted for an oversized top which she teamed with a denim jacket.
