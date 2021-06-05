B-Town airport looks are all about comfort; see pics

Many celebrities were spotted at the airport. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Even though appearances have become minimal, celebrities ensure to dress up at the airport. And with time, more and more are being spotted. This time around Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted with their and so were a host of other celebs. Take a look.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Both kept their look casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Both kept their look casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Both kept their look casual. Virat was seen in a black jumper jacket paired with track pants. Anushka, on the other hand, was seen in a black t-shirt teamed with pants. Both accessorised their outfits with white sneakers.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet were spotted at the airport.(Source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet were spotted at the airport.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet were seen at the airport keeping things casual. Neha wore a white cropped top which she teamed with black corduroy pants. Rohanpreet was seen in an oversized t-shirt paired with shorts.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jasmin Bhasin was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jasmin Bhasin was seen in gym track pants and a fitted crop top. This sure highlighted her svelte frame. She teamed the outfit with white sneakers.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol kept things simple at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Bobby Deol kept things simple at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bobby Deol was seen keeping things casual as he donned a black tee paired with a jacket and matching pants. He also paired these with a cap.

Nora Fatehi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Looks like black was the colour at the airport. Nora Fatehi was seen in a black crop top teamed with track pants and a matching jacket.

Sunny Leone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Sunny Leone was seen with her family at the airport. The actor opted for an oversized top which she teamed with a denim jacket.

