Woven with waste: Ayushmann Khurrana makes a case for upcycled luxury fashion with this look

Ayushmann Khurrana has kicked off the promotions for his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui co-starring Vaani Kapoor.

The Badhai Ho actor’s fashion usually leans towards street style and athleisure with a fair share of traditional outfits. But he just took his fashion game many notches higher with one of his latest looks.

Ayushmann was recently seen sporting a creation by ace designer Gaurav Gupta — a white and gold gilded bomber jacket that was made using “fabrics created with wrappers of crisps and biscuits, plastic bottles and other daily consumables that have been excavated from oceans and landfills”, as stated by the designer.

The fabric is from EcoKaari, a social enterprise that makes upcycled, handcrafted fabrics from landfill waste like waste plastic bag and wrappers.

Earlier this year at the Lakmé Fashion Week, the designer had presented a 48-piece collection with couture, demi-couture, and ready to wear evening gowns made using fabric created from ocean and land plastic waste.

Styled by Isha Bhansali, the actor had kickstarted the promotions with a head-to-toe Gucci look followed by a streetstyle ensemble by Rising Among and shoes from Gucci. The Abhishek Kapoor-directed movie is slated for a December 10 release.

