scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
FinCEN Files

Ayushmann features in a tuxedo by this designer in Time’s 100 Most Influential list

Ayushmann Khurrana looks dapper in a floral jacket in the picture. Can you guess the designer?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 23, 2020 1:29:05 pm
ayushmann khurranaAyushmann Khurrana has been featured in Time's 100 Most Influential People list. (Source: ishabhansali/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana has made it to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list.

Brand Wagon Conclave

The actor took to Instagram to share his picture that has been featured in the magazine. In the photo, the Andhadhun actor looks dapper in a white shirt with a bow, teamed with a black jacket featuring floral print in white, and a pair of black trousers.

The picture is originally from March 2020 when the 36-year-old actor appeared in the ensemble at Zee Cine Awards 2020. The tuxedo was designed by ace designer Gaurav Gupta; and his look was styled by celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali.

Read| Ayushmann Khurrana shows that he is not afraid to experiment with sequins

The Dream Girl actor paired his attire with black brogues from Tom Ford. Ayushmann’s hair was styled by Mohd Javed while his makeup was done by Hinal Dattani.

What do you think of the look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

8 times Nora Fatehi impressed with her fashion choices

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X