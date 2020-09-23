Ayushmann features in a tuxedo by this designer in Time’s 100 Most Influential list

Ayushmann Khurrana has been featured in Time's 100 Most Influential People list. (Source: ishabhansali/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana has made it to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list.

The actor took to Instagram to share his picture that has been featured in the magazine. In the photo, the Andhadhun actor looks dapper in a white shirt with a bow, teamed with a black jacket featuring floral print in white, and a pair of black trousers.

The picture is originally from March 2020 when the 36-year-old actor appeared in the ensemble at Zee Cine Awards 2020. The tuxedo was designed by ace designer Gaurav Gupta; and his look was styled by celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali.

The Dream Girl actor paired his attire with black brogues from Tom Ford. Ayushmann’s hair was styled by Mohd Javed while his makeup was done by Hinal Dattani.

What do you think of the look?

