Ayushmann Khurrana’s take on checkered outfits is inspirational

Ayushmann Khurrana looks dapper while promoting AndhaDhun. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Ayushmann Khurrana looks dapper while promoting AndhaDhun. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is busy with the promotion of his upcoming movie AndhaDhun, which is slated for an October 5 release, has mostly been seen adding some quirky and edgy elements to his looks. This time, the 34-year-old was seen giving fashion goals in two back-to-back checkered outfits.

During his latest appearance, the actor looked smart in a black pullover from Zara that he teamed with a Sahil Aneja check hoodie. What’s interesting is that it was styled with a pair of blue trousers featuring matching check prints on the hemline. The ‘Error’ emblazoned belt further added an eccentric touch to his outfit. Black sunglasses and shoes accentuated his look well.

Earlier, Khurrana was spotted in a monochrome outfit that comprised of a white tee by Zara and black jeans from Calvin Klein. We like how stylist Isha Bhansali added a pop of colour to his attire by pairing it with a multi-coloured, oversized checkered hoodie from Tommy Hilfiger. Adidas sneakers and tiny geeky glasses from Ray-Ban added an X-factor to his look.

The actor was also seen in florals. Clad in a pair of black jeans, it was styled with a floral embroidered shirt and matching jacket from Abraham and Thakore. A pair of black shoes and Ray-Ban sunnies completed his look.

What do you think of Khurrana's latest promotional looks?

