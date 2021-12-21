‘Atrangi Re’ promotions: Sara Ali Khan ups her fashion game, one outfit at a time

Sara Ali Khan‘s wardrobe is filled with some super trendy and chic ethnic outfits as she is regularly seen stepping out in those. The actor, who is currently busy promoting her forthcoming release Atrangi Re with her co-stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, has all of us swooning over her impeccable sartorial choices and we are definitely taking notes!

Recently, she made heads turn in a stunning black and gold lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The heavily-embellished lehenga was teamed with a sleeveless black crop top with a plunging V-neckline that featured a gota border on the hemline.

Styled by Ami Patel, we love how Sara went minimal with accessories with just a pair of statement copper dangling earrings.

Her hair cascaded beautifully in beach waves as she added the finishing touches with smokey eyeshadow, filled-in brows, mascara laden eyes, nude lip colour and blushed cheeks.

This is not the first time Sara looked resplendent in a lehenga. Prior to this, She served wedding fashion inspiration in a stunning detailed lehenga by Mayyur Girotra. The multicoloured lehenga featured nature motifs, intricate embellishments and gota patti border. It was paired with a sleeveless blouse and matching dupatta.

Keeping the look traditional, she had accessorised it with a gold choker, bangles and a ring. She wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and added the glam with shimmery eyeshadow, kohled eyes, blushed cheeks and a brown lip shade.

Sara’s looks can serve as perfect festive fashion cues. What do you think?

