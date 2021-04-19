Athiya Shetty’s latest look is the perfect mix of comfort and style

What do you think of her look? (Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty)

With the cases of coronavirus infections rising, staying at home is the norm again. That also implies opting for more comfortable outfits. And Athiya Shetty’s recent look is a great example to emulate. The actor recently shared pictures of herself wearing a beige maxi dress from the label Self Portrait.

The flowy outfit oozed comfort and the cold shoulder only elevated the entire look. She completed it with hair parted at the side. If you would like to amp up the look a bit, you can always opt for statement earrings.

The Motichoor Chaknachoor actor often opts for comfort wear. During an interview with indianexpress.com she had stressed how important comfort is to her.

“For me, comfort is fashion and fashion is comfort. It is important to wear the clothes and not let the clothes wear you. If I am wearing something I am not comfortable in, you will be able to see it on my face. I feel fashion is extremely personal and is a means to express yourself. You can never really judge anyone or label anything as a fashion faux pas,” she had said.

Her Instagram is proof of her affinity for style without compromising on comfort. Here’s proof.

