Monday, April 19, 2021
Athiya Shetty’s latest look is the perfect mix of comfort and style

The actor recently shared pictures of herself wearing a beige maxi dress from the label Self Portrait

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 19, 2021 11:40:47 am
Athiya Shetty, Athiya Shetty news, Athiya Shetty pictures, Athiya Shetty ask me anything Instagram, Athiya Shetty AMA, Athiya Shetty news, indian express newsWhat do you think of her look? (Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty)

With the cases of coronavirus infections rising, staying at home is the norm again. That also implies opting for more comfortable outfits. And Athiya Shetty’s recent look is a great example to emulate. The actor recently shared pictures of herself wearing a beige maxi dress from the label Self Portrait.

What do you think of her look?

The flowy outfit oozed comfort and the cold shoulder only elevated the entire look. She completed it with hair parted at the side. If you would like to amp up the look a bit, you can always opt for statement earrings.

Check out the picture here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

The Motichoor Chaknachoor actor often opts for comfort wear. During an interview with indianexpress.com she had stressed how important comfort is to her.

“For me, comfort is fashion and fashion is comfort. It is important to wear the clothes and not let the clothes wear you. If I am wearing something I am not comfortable in, you will be able to see it on my face. I feel fashion is extremely personal and is a means to express yourself. You can never really judge anyone or label anything as a fashion faux pas,” she had said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Her Instagram is proof of her affinity for style without compromising on comfort. Here’s proof.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

What do you think of her look?

