Athiya Shetty, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and more: Best airport looks of the week (Dec 29 – Jan 4)

Trust these Bollywood divas to nail every look of theirs. From red carpet appearances to airport fashion, their sartorial choices are almost always sure-footed. This week, too, these celebrities were spotted at the airport, trotting in and out in their finest looks. From traditional to western wear, we got a glimpse of an eclectic choice of clothing which did not disappoint. From Shraddha Kapoor to Athiya Shetty and Malaika Arora, here are some of our favourite airport looks of the week.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

They were spotted twice at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) They were spotted twice at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The duo has been frequently spotted at the airport. This week, Alia donned a gorgeous two-toned trench coat with denim on one side and a gorgeous beige colour on the other side. The look was pulled together with beige pants and Chelsea boots in tan-brown colour. Sans makeup, she left her hair loose and carried a burnt orange tote. Ranbir kept it casual in a black T-shirt teamed with a pair of denims and sneakers by Nike. His look was completed with a royal blue cap and black wayfarers.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty takes street style to a new level. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Athiya Shetty takes street style to a new level. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Athiya Shetty takes street style several notches above in a black tracksuit with white stripes. The look was completed with basic white sneakers and a white graphic crop top. The black embellished tote elevated the overall look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was all smiles at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan was all smiles at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan was sported this week in one of the most comfortable attire: a kurti set with light golden prints. The look was completed with encrusted juttis and a bright silver tote that certainly captured a lot of attention.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani keeps it chic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani keeps it chic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani slayed in a cut-sleeved white Mickey mouse graphic shirt, teamed with grey track pants and white sneakers. She completed her look with her hair pulled tightly in a bun, aviators and a nude lip gloss. We like how the cult Louis Vuitton cross-body sling bag was teamed with the entire outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor keeps it comfortable. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor keeps it comfortable. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor kept it simple in an athletic attire for the airport this week. In a fitted grey deep U-neck T-shirt, she teamed her black track pants with sports shoes, with her grey hoodie tied around her waist. We love how simple and comfortable it is!

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

The couple has been spotted frequently at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The couple has been spotted frequently at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sported in a bright blue Gucci T-shirt and track pants, Arjun Kapoor kept it simple, with a white pair of sneakers and a cap. Malaika looked sleek in a flare cut jeans teamed with an over-sized black hoodie, white sneakers and over-sized frames.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

One of the most stylish couples, Virat and Anushka made a strong fashion statement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) One of the most stylish couples, Virat and Anushka made a strong fashion statement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The couple, as usual, managed to look stylish. Anushka and Virat were spotted walking out of Mumbai airport, dressed in over-sized bomber jackets. While the actor paired her blue windcheater with black tights, knee-high boots and a Balenciaga cross-body sling bag, the cricketer went with lighter hues: a white Givenchy tee topped off with a beige layer.

Tapsee Pannu

We love how she kept it chic with polka-dots. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We love how she kept it chic with polka-dots. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tapsee Pannu kept it breezy in a chic white polka-dot shirt styled with a pair of black jeggings and Chelsea boots. Sans makeup, her hair was tied in a neat ponytail and the look was completed with a sleek mini tote.

