Athiya Shetty turns photographer as Anushka Sharma drops some ‘nice photos’

New mother on the block, Anushka Sharma has never stopped giving us some major fashion goals. She recently shared a number of photos on Instagram looking chic as ever in a white tee which was teamed with a crisp white shirt. She paired this with a pair of distressed jeans which was wide at the bottom.
Needless to say, she looked absolutely lovely as she teamed the outfit with a black sling bag and smiled her way through. Other than her pictures, what also had our attention is the photographer- Athiya Shetty.
Sharing the photos, she wrote, “10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way”. Well, we agree.
Prior to this, she treated her fans with another set of photos. “Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans!” she wrote as she looked lovely in a dark olive colour jumper, her hair let loose. In case you are wondering who the fan is, well it was Virat Kohli.
Even though both Anushka and Virat have been guarded about sharing their daughter Vamika’s pictures, they gave a cute glimpse as she completed six months. “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one ❤️ Happy 6 months to us three,” she wrote.
What do you think of her look?
