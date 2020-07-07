Athiya Shetty shoots magazine cover in her own lehenga at home; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Athiya Shetty/Instagram) What do you think of her look? (Source: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

In the light of the current pandemic, working from home has become the new norm. And this compulsion has also led to several ruses to cope up with the situation. Recently, Athiya Shetty featured on the cover of a fashion magazine, Brides, which was shot at home. In case you are wondering how, well it was shot through FaceTime and the actor had donned a lehenga from her personal wardrobe. The pink ensemble was teamed with a dupatta — her mother’s Benarasi.

The look was kept simple and accessorised with statement earrings and a neat bun.

Prior to this Sobhita Dhulipala had also shot for a fashion magazine from home using self timer.

Mostly sporting denims, the actor looked lovely.

