Athiya Shetty shoots magazine cover in her own lehenga at home; see pics

In the light of the current pandemic, working from home has become the new norm. And this compulsion has also led to several ruses to cope up with the situation. Recently, Athiya Shetty featured on the cover of a fashion magazine, Brides, which was shot at home. In case you are wondering how, well it was shot through FaceTime and the actor had donned a lehenga from her personal wardrobe. The pink ensemble was teamed with a dupatta — her mother’s Benarasi.
The look was kept simple and accessorised with statement earrings and a neat bun.
Prior to this Sobhita Dhulipala had also shot for a fashion magazine from home using self timer.
View this post on Instagram
I had the unique opportunity to style myself, do my hair/makeup and take pictures on a phone (hello, self-timer, my new friend) in the confines of my house. It has been empowering to be reminded that one needs very little aid when they are truly invested in creating something – even if it is just pictures; it has been humbling to come in contact with people who nurture an individual voice and give it a public platform. I spent a couple of days photographing myself for this story for Cosmopolitan magazine, not only did I thrive in the creative stimulation but also had fun because I didn’t need to be anything but truthful and relevant. Cheers to significance that is found in simplicity. Cheers to joy that is multiplied by the spirit of sharing. Cheers to women rooting for women. :) . . @cosmoindia @nandinibhalla #NoRetouching #PhonePhotography
Mostly sporting denims, the actor looked lovely.
View this post on Instagram
