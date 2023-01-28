scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Adorable Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul twin in Haldi ceremony outfits

The newlyweds recently shared photographs of their Haldi ceremony, which was a magical affair.

Athiya Shetty KL RahulAthiya Shetty and KL Rahul complemented each other's outfits on their Haldi ceremony. (Source: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married at Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty’s Khandala mansion. The newlyweds recently shared photographs of their Haldi ceremony, which was a magical affair.

The Khandala bungalow was decorated with marigolds for the pre-wedding ceremonies. The yellow tones of the interior beautifully contrasted the couple’s fashionable outfits.

Athiya Shetty Haldi The gorgeous couple complemented each other’s outfits. (Source: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

For the Haldi ceremony, the actor opted for an ivory-coloured Anarkali designed by Ritu Kumar. Her cotton Anarkali was adorned with intricate handmade gold gota work all over and featured heavy gota embroidered over the neck and borders, which elevated her look and gave the outfit a royal vibe. She paired the Anarkali kurta with a garara and dupatta in matching tones. The cricketer looked dapper in a matching chikankari kurta.

Athiya Shetty Haldi Athiya Shetty looks ethereal in an ivory-toned Anarkali kurta. (Source: Ritu Kumar HQ/Instagram)

According to Ritu Kumar’s Instagram post, the pure cotton outfit with intricate hand embroidery took nearly 2,000 hours, using an age-old technique of crumpling and folding the gota by hand to create mango motifs. Moreover, Gokhru gota which are basically ribbons with metal strip wefts and fibre warps that are pinched at regular intervals to create a specific aesthetic were extensively used throughout her attire.

Athiya Shetty Haldi look Swatches and inspirations from the 19th century were taken and revived to make this Anarkali. (Source: Ritu Kumar HQ/Instagram)

Athiya accessorised her look with a maang tikka, statement earrings and golden juttis which enhanced her outfit. With a touch of old-world charm, Athiya’s attire left all her fans awestruck. For her makeup, she used blush pink eyeshadow, nude pink lips and kohl to define her eyes, assisted by her makeup artist, Simran Gidwani. She styled her hair in a half-open hairdo adorned with jasmine flowers with the help of hairstylist Reena Dutta.

Athiya Shetty Haldi The intricate hand embroidery on Athiya’s outfit took nearly 2000-man hours. (Source: Ritu Kumar HQ/Instagram)

Similarly, for her big day, Athiya wore a gorgeous pink-toned lehenga with delicate chikankari work. The groom complemented his bride’s outfit by donning an ivory sherwani suit.

Athiya Shetty KL Rahul Wedding Athiya Shetty captioned the photo, “In your light, I learn how to love.” (Source: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

Athiya’s lehenga was a hand-woven piece designed by Anamika Khanna. It was made with silk and studded with jaali and zardozi work to elevate the simple design. The lehenga was paired with a veil and silk organza dupatta. The entire bridal attire gave a dreamy look!

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 18:20 IST
