Athiya Shetty is giving us fashion goals; see pics

When Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood in 2015, she had everyone’s attention. Over the years, she may not have made quite a mark on the box office but her take on fashion — which is chic, comfortable and classy — has definitely won many hearts.

Ahead, take a look at how she has been giving us all the reasons to update our wardrobe. And we may just be looking at our next fashion icon.

Recently, she stepped out dazzling in an ensemble from Reem Acra — a mirror work top paired with puffy culottes in shiny grey. The look was paired with silver pointy-toe stilettos that went perfectly with the outfit. Take a look at the pictures below.

For makeup, she went for a shiny base with oodles of highlighter, all brought together with holographic eyes and classic winged eyeliner with a pink neutral lip. Styled by Ami Patel, she ditched accessories, letting her outfit do all the talking.

For her next look, she went for a stunning striped pantsuit in silk by Paule Ka, a Paris-based designer, which gave us major boss lady vibes. Once again styled by Patel, she paired it with nude brown stilettos. She accessorised her ensemble with golden earrings from Azotiique.

While her hair was styled with soft curls at the roots, she went for a classic winged eyeliner and a pink neutral lip combination. The pantsuit was styled with a lace bralette underneath.

For actor Armaan Jain’s engagement, she stepped out in a gorgeous turquoise blue lehenga from Anita Dongre. Her lehenga had intricate golden detailing which accentuated the colour of the ensemble manifold. Styled by Patel again, the look was pulled together with an ivory potli from Pink Potli.

She paired it with statement earrings with lotus motifs from Sunita Shekhawat and stone-encrusted bangles from Anmol jewellers. For makeup, she went for soft smokey, kohl-rimmed eyes and a neutral pink lips.

Which is your favourite look?

