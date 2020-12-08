Athiya Shetty steals the show in this Tarun Tahiliani concept sari; see pics

What do you think about her latest look? (Photo: Tarun Tahiliani/ Instagram ,designed by Gargi Singh)

’tis the season of (pandemic) weddings and our social media feed is filled with B-Town and other celebrities attending functions in gorgeous lehengas, sequin saris, and enviable kurti sets. We like most of the outfits we have seen until now, but we may finally have a winner — because when we saw Athiya Shetty’s outfit for her best friend’s wedding, we could not get enough of it.

Check out the details of her outfit below.

Styled by Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, the actor looked lovely in a concept sari by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The white sari featured shimmer detailing lending the outfit a holographic-like effect.

But it was the blouse — which can also be worn as a standalone piece — that stole the show. The blouse featured feather detailing on the sleeves and blue, green and white crystal stones near the neckline making it look like a necklace!

She teamed the outfit with a pair of matching jade chandelier earrings from Tahiliani’s collection and completed the look with dewy makeup.

If you too like her look and wish to check out all the times she floored us with her ethnic choices, click here!

