Assamese fashion designer Sanjukta Dutta’s creation finds place on the Cannes 2019 red carpet

At the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival, model Ingrida Ilgine stepped out in a voluminous gown by Assamese designer Sanjukta Dutta. The handcrafted Assamese silk gown with golden work on it was styled with statement earrings.

The ‘Top Model United Kingdom’ winner and ‘Miss Film Festival International’ model went for a top knot, a deep smokey eyes look and soft pink lips to complement the gown.

Dutta has empowered rural artisans and revived the Assamese handicraft industry. She clubs traditions and prints of different geographies into a unique customised piece of garment, with the Assamese silk ‘mekhela chador’ being the base in most cases.

Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu, Zareen Khan, Preity Zinta, Hema Malini and Tabu have worn her outfits in the past. Last year, she was conferred with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 in ‘Best fashion designer’ of the year category.