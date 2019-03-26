Not for the faint-hearted: ASOS launches see-through trousers

The fashion industry always has something interesting to offer. While we come across masterpieces from time to time, we also get to see the rise of the ‘bizarre’ trends every year. Recently, British fashion brand ASOS launched the ‘Flounce London sheer organza combat trousers in white’. The brand shared an image of the product on their official website with the description, “some days call for a little extra”.

The high-waist trousers, priced at £40 (Rs 3,600 approx), is made from 100 percent polyester and features cargo pockets and fitted cuffs.

This is not the first ‘bizarre’ trend to have hit the fashion circle this year. Earlier, designer-duo Ksenia and Anton Schnaider introduced asymmetric jeans which featured a skinny fit on one leg and a bell bottom fit on the other.

The brand, which is a household name among Hollywood A-listers, came up with their latest line of flared and skinny jeans that come with personalised fitting, retailing at Rs 27,000.

Check some of the pictures here.

Another trend that made us sit up and take notice is the human-size backpack trend. Named as ‘Backpacker’s Closet’, the rucksacks by heavy-duty bag specialty brand ‘CWF (Sea Wave F)’, are available in three colours — sand beige, olive drag and black. According to the brand’s website, these are perfect for carrying a large number of ingredients while going camping and can also be used as an alternative closet for the storage of clothes.

Priced at $234, that is Rs 16,322 (approx), these bags weigh almost 3.5 pounds, and are padded for extra comfort. They also have a middle strap in order to reduce stress on the back and shoulders.

Can’t wait to see what else is in store in 2019.