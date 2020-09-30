scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A brand is selling men’s tee with holes on the sides; ‘asking to be tickled’ say netizens

The slim-fit t-shirt features a crew neck and short sleeves and is made of scuba-style lightweight fabric

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 30, 2020 6:20:17 pm
t-shirt, fashionASOS has launched a men's t-shirt with cut outs on the sides. (Source: ASOS)

If grass-stained denim pants for men were not bizarre enough, another clothing brand came up with an unusual design for men’s tee.

We are talking about a navy tee with big, strange cut-outs on either side around the midriff area, by ASOS. The t-shirt is currently on sale and is being sold for nine pounds (Rs 852), on the official website. The slim-fit tee features a crew neck, short sleeves and is made of scuba-style lightweight fabric.

The unexpected location of the cut-outs on the t-shirt, however, has left netizens confused, with many questioning its aesthetic value and purpose. Here’s what they said:

Would you like to wear this t-shirt?

